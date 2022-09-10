Notes on Liv Morgan and Nick Aldis

– During a recent appearance on The Kurt Angle Show Podcast, former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis spoke about his 2017 departure from Impact Wrestling.

He said, “It was time for me to move on. I wasn’t released. My contract expired and I didn’t sign another one. I was sort of ready to try something else. Truth be told, I wanted to see if I could get to WWE and still do. In my mind, I was like, I’ve paid my dues, I’ve worked with a lot of guys, I’ve done about as much as I can do”.

Aldis signed a new deal with the National Wrestling Alliance in January but his contract length is unknown.

– During a recent interview with Gorilla Position, Smackdown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan revealed that she would like to see Sarah Logan make a return to WWE.