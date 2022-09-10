New contenders to The Usos to be named on next week’s Smackdown

Next week’s WWE Smackdown will feature a Fatal 4 Way with Los Lotharios, Alpha Academy, The New Day, & The Street Profits with the winners becoming the new #1 contenders to The Usos for a future Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match.

The same match took place on this past Monday’s RAW but the match was interrupted by the returning Braun Strowman, who was making his WWE return. Strowman took out the various tag teams and the match ended with no winners.

No other matches have been announced for next week’s Smackdown from Anaheim as of this writing.