Eddie Kingston will miss upcoming NJPW event

In a post on Twitter, Eddie Kingston announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss NJPW Strong Autumn Attack this weekend. He was set to team with Homicide and Wheeler Yuta against Jay White and the Good Brothers tomorrow night. There’s no word on who his replacement might be.

He wrote: “So here we go, got covid won’t be able to make Strong this weekend. It f***ing sucks going to test again to see if I can make tv this week.”