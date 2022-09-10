9/8/22 Impact Wrestling Viewership
Impact Wrestling drew its lowest rating ever on AXS TV with this week’s show getting only 60,000 viewers, down 44,000 viewers from last week’s show. In the 18-49 demo, Impact drew just a 0.01 down 50% from the previous week and fell off the chart.
(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)
