9/10/22 WWE NXT house results from Orlando, FL

– Cameron Grimes defeated Stacks Lorenzo

– Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley defeated Sloan Jacobs and Erica Yan

– The Grayson Waller Effect with J.D. McDonagh leads to : J.D. McDonagh d Quincy Elliott. After the match, McDonagh attacks Elliott. Apollo Crews makes the save.

– Damon Kemp defeated Myles Borne

– NXT Champion Bron Breakker / Edris Enofe / Malik Blade defeated Joe Gacy / The Dyad

– Ten-Woman Tag Team Match : Sol Ruca / Kayden Carter / Wendy Choo / Alba Fyre / Roxanne Perez defeated Cora Jade / Lash Legend / Kiana James / Ariana Grace / Jakara Jackson

– Ikemen Jiro defeated Bryson Montana

– Six-Person Mixed Tag Team Match: Wes Lee / Frazier / Indi Hartwell defeated NXT NA Champion Carmelo Hayes / Trick Williams / NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose

