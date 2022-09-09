Updated Smackdown lineup for tonight

WWE has announced an eight-man tag team match for tonight’s Smackdown in Seattle. Hit Row will team with The Street Profits against Los Lotharios & Maximum Male Models.

It was also announced that the new #1 contender for SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan will be decided in a Fatal 5-Way Elimination match featuring Lacey Evans, Ronda Rousey, Natalya, Xia Li & Sonya Deville. The winner will face Liv at Extreme Rules next month.

Here is the updated lineup for tonight’s Smackdown:

-Hit Row & The Street Profits vs. Los Lotharios & Maximum Male Models

-Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match: Lacey Evans vs. Ronda Rousey vs. Natalya vs. Xia Li vs. Sonya Deville for the Extreme Rules championship match against Liv Morgan

-Braun Strowman returns to Smackdown

-WWE Clash at the Castle fallout with Solo Sikoa & The Bloodline