Toxic Attraction members now on Smackdown

Toxic Attraction’s Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne are now on the WWE SmackDown brand.

Tonight’s SmackDown from Seattle saw Dolin and Jayne come up short against WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah in a non-title match. This match was supposed to take place in the tournament for the vacant title a few weeks back, but Dolin reportedly suffered a concussion.

Michael Cole noted on commentary that Jayne and Dolin are here to make a name on SmackDown now. Their main roster call-up has been planned for several weeks now. For what it’s worth, Dolin and Jayne are still listed as WWE NXT Superstars on the official WWE website roster as of this writing, but that should change soon.

There’s no word yet on if Unified NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose will be coming to SmackDown with Jayne and Dolin, but she was not on tonight’s show. Rose unified the NXT Women’s Title with the NXT UK Women’s Title by defeating Blair Davenport and Meiko Satomura at Worlds Collide this past Sunday. Rose was not on this week’s NXT 2.0 episode, but she will be on next week’s One Year Anniversary Celebration episode.

Dolin and Jayne previously worked the August 19 SmackDown episode, defeating Natalya and Sonya Deville in the tournament for the vacant WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, which Aliyah and Rodriguez ended up winning.

Rodriguez and Aliyah will defend their titles against Dakota Kai and IYO SKY on Monday’s RAW.