Sasha Banks walks the runway at New York Fashion Week

Former Raw and Smackdown Women’s champion Sasha Banks walked the runway at the Mister Triple X + Dr. Martens at New York Fashion Week yesterday, held at The Angel Orensanz Foundation.

Banks, real name Mercedes Varnado, sported an all-black hair and minimum make-up, for her runway walk, a big difference for her typical colorful set up.

Banks, along with Naomi, are said to have agreed to return to WWE after they both walked out in May over creative differences. In a recent interview, Paul Levesque said that he would love to have Banks back but ultimately it all boils down to her and what she wants to do with her career.

You can check out some photos from the runway below.