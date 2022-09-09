Paul Heyman update

The Wrestling Observer reports that Paul Heyman has been at recent SmackDown tapings and WWE Clash at the Castle but he is not expected to be brought back to TV unless there’s some sort of big return planned.

Heyman has been away since the Brock Lesnar attack at SummerSlam in late July. Since then he’s narrated the opener to the NXT Heatwave special, the promo for Extreme Rules, and a series of Roman Reigns videos in the lead up to Clash at the Castle.

Heyman was in Cardiff for Clash at the Castle and he was rumored to return then. The Bloodline is scheduled for tonight’s Smackdown but it hasn’t been confirmed that Heyman will return there.