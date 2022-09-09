WWE Smackdown Report – 9/9/22

– The post-Clash at The Castle edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a video showing how Solo Sikoa helped Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retain over Drew McIntyre at Clash at The Castle last Saturday. We’re now live from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves. Cole mentions how Pat McAfee is taking some time off to work ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday mornings, so Graves will be filling in.

The Brawling Brutes vs. Imperium

We go right to the ring for tonight’s big six-man opener as The Brawling Brutes come out – Sheamus, Ridge Holland and Butch. Samantha Irvin does the introductions as Imperium comes out next – WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci. Imperium poses on the ramp as The Brawling Brutes look on from the ring. Cole and Graves hype tonight’s show.

The bell rings and Holland starts off with Vinci. They lock up and Vinci nails a forearm to the back. Vinci with an uppercut. They collide with shoulders and Vinci kicks Holland. Vinci with a big springboard crossbody as Kaiser tags in. Kaiser takes Holland down, then stomps on him and poses. Kaiser with a big uppercut for a 2 count.

Kaiser works Holland in the corner and tags in Vinci. Vinci goes on until Holland nails a hip toss. Butch tags in for the double team on Vinci. Butch grounds Vinci now and bends his fingers back, then stomps on the arm. Vinci counters and rocks Butch, then tags in Gunther. Butch attacks with chops to the chest but Gunther grabs his arm. Butch goes for the fingers but Butch rocks him and chops to the mat as Sheamus looks on.

Gunther wants Sheamus to come in and fans agree. Sheamus enters and fans go wild as they face off in the middle of the ring. We go to commercial before Gunther and Sheamus can lock up.

Back from the break and Holland drops Kaiser with a headbutt. Sheamus and Gunther are already tagged out. Vinci tags in for a big double team on Holland in their corner. Vinci taunts Sheamus and Butch, then stomps away on Holland. Vinci with a snap suplex for a 2 count. Gunther tags in and trades suplex counters with Holland. Gunther chops Holland down, then knocks Sheamus off the apron, then knocks Butch off the apron as fans boo.

Butch rushes back in but the referee orders him out. Kaiser tags back in and kicks Holland around while taunting him. Holland responds with a big Spinebuster. Vinci and Butch tag in as fans cheer them on. Butch unloads and nails an enziguri, then double knees, a big German suplex, a stomp to the fingers and a kick to the back of the head. Vinci kicks out at 2. Butch tries for an armbar but Vinci fights it off. Kaiser comes in and Butch also tries to break his arm. Gunther chops Butch out of the ring. Vinci is still legal. Sheamus meets Gunther at ringside and they start brawling but Vinci makes the save. Butch leaps off the apron with a knee to Gunther’s face to drop him.

Butch and Vinci are legal in the ring now. Vinci catches Butch with a huge lariat in the corner. Vinci stands tall to boos from the crowd. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Gunther is brawling with Butch. Gunther with a big chop and then a Boston Crab in the middle of the ring. Butch crawls for a tag but Gunther drags him back, then goes into a Crossface submission. Butch bends Gunther’s fingers but Gunther scoop slams him in the middle of the ring. Fans chant “we want Sheamus!” as Gunther slams Butch again. Gunther stares down Sheamus but knocks Holland off the apron with a cheap shot. Gunther mocks Sheamus. Butch tries to take advantage of a distraction but Gunther fights back.

Gunther goes shoulder-first into the corner. Vinci tags in and tangles with Butch, trying to prevent a tag. Butch with a big enziguri and he is down with Vinci now as fans rally. Sheamus and Kaiser tag in and Sheamus runs wild. Sheamus with the Irish Curse backbreaker, then 10 Beats of the Bodhrán as fans count along, going way past 10. Sheamus grabs Vinci for the rolling senton, then he knocks Gunther off the apron. Sheamus with White Noise to Kaiser, dropping him on top of Vinci in the middle of the ring.

Fans cheer Sheamus on as he stands tall. Sheamus calls for the Brogue Kick but Kaiser moves and Vinci, who is not the legal man, takes it instead. Kaiser rolls Sheamus for 2. Sheamus fights back and drives Kaiser into the mat. Holland tags in and exposes his elbow, waiting for Kaiser to get up. Holland with the lariat to the back of the head but Gunther breaks the pin up just in time. Sheamus and Gunther face off now. They start brawling as Butch and Vinci join in. Sheamus sends Gunther to the floor while Holland and Kaiser also go at it. Sheamus chops Gunther down at ringside.

Holland with a big clothesline to Kaiser. Butch comes off the second rope but Vinci catches him in mid-air with a Brainbuster. Gunther drops Sheamus at ringside. Kaiser is down after landing bad on his knee from the clothesline from Holland. The referee checks on him. Kaiser counters Holland and sends him into the corner. Vinci tags in to hit the Imperium Bomb with Kaiser in the corner, nailing Holland for the pin to win.

Winners: Imperium

– After the match, Imperium stands tall as the music hits.

– Still to come, a new #1 contender to SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan will be decided.

– Cole and Graves show a graphic in memory of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 96. They send condolences to the Royal Family and the people of the UK. We go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and out comes Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos – Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. Sami takes the mic and says The Bloodline is in your city. Fans pop.

Sami calls on everyone to throw their 1s up. Sami is hyped up and Jimmy isn’t bothered by him, but Jey is annoyed as usual. Sami says growing up as an Honorary Uce… Jey tells him to chill. Jey hypes up how Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is still your Tribal Chief and still champion. Sami says, no cap. Jey and Jimmy tout how Reigns beat Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash at The Castle. Jey says it’s time to show just how deep The Bloodline runs. Jimmy calls on everyone to welcome the newest member of The Bloodline – The Street Champion, their brother, Solo Sikoa.

The music hits and out comes Sikoa. We get a side-bar video package of Sikoa highlights as he hits the ring and hugs his older brothers. Sami wants a hug but Sikoa just stares him down. Sikoa faces the crowd as the music stops and fans boo. Jimmy and Jey applaud him. Sikoa says if you come for his family, he will come for you. You create problems, he finishes them. Solo Sikoa is here to stay. Some fans cheer, some boo. Sikoa says The Bloodline just got bigger and stronger. Jey says because you’re the 2s… and we’re the 1s. They stand tall with their 1s in the air but the music interrupts and out comes McIntyre.

The others retreat but Solo stands alone in the ring as Drew marches out with a steel chair. Drew rocks him and goes to deliver a chair shot over the back but Sami rushes in and sacrifices himself for Solo, taking the chair shot over the back. The Usos and Sikoa retreat up the ramp as Drew looks on, yelling out that he wants Sikoa tonight. Sikoa says if Drew wants a fight, he’s got it, bring it. Sami is standing with The Bloodline now, clutching his back as Drew’s music starts back up. Drew raises the chair in the air as we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see stills from Clash at The Castle.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah vs. Toxic Attraction

We go back to the ring and out come WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah for this non-title match. The announcers hype Raquel and Aliyah vs. IYO SKY and Dakota Kai on next Monday’s RAW, with the titles on the line. Out next comes WWE NXT’s Toxic Attraction – Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. They are now on the blue brand. We get a side-bar video where Dolin and Jayne taunt Aliyah and Rodriguez, saying they don’t play nice and it’s time to shatter your false reality.

Jayne starts off with Raquel. Jayne kicks Raquel down and strikes her. Raquel blocks a whip into the corner, then levels her with a clothesline. Aliyah tags in and she goes to the top. Raquel launches her onto Jayne for a 1 count. Jayne fights off Aliyah but Aliyah hits a Thesz Press off the ropes and right hands. Dolin tags in and they unload on Aliyah in their corner now.

Dolin keeps Aaliyah in their corner, rocking her with a big right hand. Jayne tags back in for more double teaming in their corner. Jayne drops Aliyah again for another 2 count. Dolin tags back in and tangles with Aliyah. Dolin slams her and kicks her in the back, then taunts Raquel. Dolin keeps control and in comes Jayne with a running senton for 2. Jayne keeps Aliyah down with a knee to the back.

Aliyah fights back but Jayne takes her back to their corner. Dolin tags back in and whips Jayne into Aliyah but Aliyah moves. Raquel finally tags in and levels Dolin, then knocks Jayne to the floor, then clotheslines Dolin. Raquel with a fall-away slam to Dolin, then a big side-slam. Raquel with the Vader Bomb corkscrew elbow in the corner.

Dolin fights back and in comes Jayne. They try for a double team suplex but Aliyah assists and it’s blocked after she tackles Dolin. Raquel goes on and hits the big Texana Bomb on Jayne for the pin to win.

Winners: Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah

– After the match, the champs celebrate and hug in the middle of the ring as the music hits.

– We see how Adam Pearce insulted Ronda Rousey in the ring last week after her suspension was lifted. We also see how Rousey slammed Pearce. Cole says Rousey was disciplined internally after an internal investigation due to her public actions.

– Still to come, the Fatal 5 Way Elimination Match. Back to commercial.

#1 Contender’s Fatal 5 Way Elimination Match: Xia Li vs. Sonya Deville vs. Natalya vs. Lacey Evans vs. Ronda Rousey

We go back to the ring to determine the WWE Extreme Rules opponent for SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan. Xia Li is out first, followed by Sonya Deville. Li looks on as Natalya makes her way out next. Lacey Evans makes her return now, her first appearance since mid-July. Ronda Rousey is out now. We see Liv watching from up in the crowd, possibly at a box.

The bell rings and they go at it, trying to gang up on Rousey. Li and Natalya send Rousey to the floor. Li rolls Natalya for 2. Natalya levels her with a clothesline for 2. Lacey breaks Natalya’s Sharpshooter on Li, rocking her with a Woman’s Right. Deville drops Evans with a running knee.

Rousey pulls Deville out and launches her into the barrier. Rousey returns to the ring and applies the armbar to Natalya, forcing her to tap out. Natalya has been eliminated.

Evans comes in and drops Rousey with a neckbreaker. Evans goes to kip-up but Rousey pulls her into an armbar. Li rocks Rousey and mounts her with strikes. Li with a leg drop for 2 on Rousey. Rousey with elbows and a takedown to Li. Evans rolls Rousey up for 2. Deville with a head and arm choke to Li, dropping her while Rousey drops Evans into an armbar. Li and Evans tap out at the same time, and they have both been eliminated.

Rousey and Deville face off now, taunting each other. Rousey with strikes. Deville fights back and goes for a takedown but Rousey wrestles her to the mat, then mounts her with right hands. Deville looks to escape but Rousey rolls through and comes up with Deville on her shoulders. Rousey goes for Piper’s Pit but Deville counters with her head and arm choke. Rousey drops down but Deville still has the hold applied. Rousey rolls to the floor and finally breaks the hold by sending Deville into the barrier.

Liv looks on as Rousey brings Deville back into the ring. Rousey grabs her for Piper’s Pit and hits it in the middle of the ring. Rousey then teases the armbar but she goes for the ankle lock instead. Deville taps out and Rousey gets the win.

Winner and New #1 Contender: Ronda Rousey

– After the match, Rousey stands tall in the ring as her music hits. Liv stands up at her seat and raises the title belt in the air. Rousey motions for the title around her waist and Morgan motions for her to come get it. We go to replays.

– The Usos, Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa are backstage now. Solo says Roman Reigns called Sami the man… and he was right. Solo thanks Sami for helping him out in the ring. Sami says Roman knows what he’s talking about. Jey Uso doesn’t like this. Sami asks why Jey is coming with all this noise, and Jimmy Uso tells him to relax, this is about Solo tonight. Sami wants Solo to know if he needs anything, they are all looking out for him. Jey and Sami have more words. Jey says tonight Solo needs to do it on his own because Drew McIntyre called him out. Solo says if he needs help, he’d ask Sami. Sami reaches his hand out but Jey smacks it away. Jey says scratch that, we’re all going out to the ring tonight. Jimmy and Sami now agree. They hype Solo up to end the segment.

– Back from the break and Ronda Rousey meets Shayna Baszler backstage. They have friendly words and Baszler congratulates Rousey on becoming #1 contender. Baszler says she knows Rousey doesn’t need it, but good luck against Liv Morgan at Extreme Rules. Rousey says she knows Baszler doesn’t like losing and she’s upset over the loss to Morgan, but what’s better than winning? Revenge. Rousey tells Baszler to let her know when she’s ready to break some bones and take over the show. Rousey walks off.

Hit Row and The Street Profits vs. Maximum Male Models and Los Lotharios

We go back to the ring and Maximum Male Models is wrapping their entrance – ma.çé and mån.sôör with Max Dupri and Maxxine Dupri. Angel and Humberto of Los Lotharios are already waiting in the ring. Out next comes Hit Row – “Top Dolla” AJ Francis and Ashante “Thee” Adonis with “B-Fab” Briana Brandy. Out next are The Street Profits – Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins.

Adonis unloads on Mansoor to start. Dawkins tags in for the double team in the corner. Dolla also tags in and he decks Mansoor. Ford comes in and Dolla whips Mansoor into a big clothesline from Ford. Hit Row and The Profits stand tall in the ring now, forcing the other two teams to regroup on the floor as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Mansoor has Adonis grounded. We see how Mace leveled Adonis with a big kick during the break. Mace tags back in now for the double team on Adonis. They drop him and pose. Mace with a big elbow to Adonis. Mace works on the arm and in comes Angel with a big kick. Humberto tags in and they knock Dolla and Dawkins off the apron. Humberto is legal now as he dropkicks Adonis to the floor. Humberto goes for the suicide dive but he hits Angel at ringside instead. Adonis tags in Dawkins as Humberto runs back in. Dawkins knocks him out of mid-air.

Mace tags in but Dawkins leaps over him, then hits the big corkscrew elbow for a big pop. Dawkins splashes and kicks Mansoor in the corner. Mace tags in but Dawkins hits The Silencer for a close 2 count as Angel rushes in to break it up. Dawkins sends Angel to the floor. Adonis leaps out onto Angel on the floor. Ford comes in and flies but Humberto nails an enziguri. Dawkins launches Humberto to the floor. Dawkins then runs the ropes and takes out Los Lotharios at ringside.

Dolla now teases a big dive as fans pop. Dolla runs and puts the brakes on because Maxxine is on the apron. B-Fab pulls her off and they have words at ringside but Max gets in between them. Dolla kicks Max through the ropes but Mace rolls Dolla up for a 2 count out of nowhere. Mansoor leaps off the top but Dolla catches him in mid-air, then uses his legs to drop Mace. Dolla has Mansoor in the air on his shoulders but Mansoor is fighting back. Adonis tags in and they hit the double team Heavy Hitter on Mansoor. Adonis covers for the pin to win.

Winners: Hit Row and The Street Profits

– After the match, the winners stand tall and celebrate as Hit Row’s music starts up.

– We see Braun Strowman’s big WWE return on Monday’s RAW. Strowman’s SmackDown return is coming up tonight. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see more stills from WWE Clash at The Castle.

– We go back to the ring and out comes RAW Superstars Alpha Academy – Otis and Chad Gable.

Gable says it’s Seattle’s lucky night because Alpha Academy is back on the blue brand where they were born. Gable says the warm response shows they were missed. He thanks the crowd but they boo. Gable goes on to “shooosh!” the crowd, please. Gable says they are here tonight to ruin Braun Strowman’s big return to SmackDown, the way he ruined their chance at a title shot on Monday’s RAW.

Gable and Otis enter the ring now. Gable says they had the Fatal 4 Way won on RAW until Strowman jumped them from behind. He goes on about how Otis would’ve decimated Braun and left him laying if he saw him coming. Gable says they are both superior athletes, but the fans in Seattle know nothing about superior athletes. The boos get louder. Gable says Seattle is the type of city that couldn’t even hold onto their own professional basketball team, a reference to the NBA’s Seattle Supersonics, who left in 2008 and are now the Oklahoma City Thunder. The heat from the crowd continues and Gable calls them a bunch of idiots.

Gable wants to show everyone how he used his genius to turn Otis into the ultimate monster, but the music interrupts and out comes The Monster of All Monsters to a huge pop. Strowman stalks the ring as Otis and Gable get ready. Otis stares Strowman down.

Braun enters but Strowman rocks him with a right. Gable wants none of Braun. Braun works over Otis in the corner as Gable attacks from behind with a cheap shot. This does nothing to Braun but anger him. Braun decks Gable and levels him with a big boot. Otis attacks Braun and splashes him in the corner. Otis charges again but Braun drops him with a shoulder. Braun clotheslines Gable. Braun with a big powerbomb to Gable in the middle of the ring now, sending him out. Braun now grabs Otis for a powerbomb in the middle of the ring. Braun delivers it and the crowd goes wild. Braun’s music starts back up as he yells out, leaving Otis flat on his face in the middle of the ring.

– Kayla Braxton is backstage with Drew McIntyre, asking him how satisfying it will be to get redemption on Solo Sikoa after he fell short at WWE Clash at The Castle. Drew is all business tonight. He says Clash at The Castle should’ve been the biggest moment of his career. He sacrificed for 21 years in this business and it was to lead him to that big moment, and he should be champion right now but he’s not for one reason – Solo Sikoa. Drew says he’s sure Solo’s Head of The Table is very happy with him, but actions have consequences, and Drew promises tonight Solo will not like the consequences of his actions. We go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and next week’s SmackDown will feature The New Day vs. Los Lotharios vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy to determine new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos. This is the match Braun Strowman wrecked on this week’s RAW.

Drew McIntyre vs. Solo Sikoa

We go back to the ring and out comes Drew McIntyre for tonight’s main event. Out next comes Solo Sikoa with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and Sami Zayn. Cole says Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is not here tonight as he had something else to deal with.

The bell rings and Drew starts brawling with Solo. Drew takes it to the corner with big chops as the referee warns him. Solo turns it around with big right hands of his own. Drew chops his way out of the corner but Solo rocks him. Solo kicks Drew in the face but Drew clotheslines him. Drew runs into a back elbow in the corner. Solo keeps fighting but Drew nails a Future Shock DDT for a big pop.

Drew waits in the corner for the Claymore Kick now as fans cheer him on. Solo gets back up but The Usos pull their younger brother to safety at ringside to prevent the Claymore. Drew looks on from the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Drew is going at it with Solo after being swarmed by The Bloodline. Solo counters and catches him with a big Samoan Drop for a close 2 count. Solo stomps on Drew in the middle of the ring now. Solo stomps some more and yells at Drew to get up. Solo chokes Drew with the middle rope, then has words with the referee, allowing Jey Uso to nail Drew with a cheap shot.

Solo beats on Drew some more in the corner now as the referee backs him off. Drew chops his way out of the corner but Solo nails a knee to the gut, then a belly-to-belly suplex for another close 2 count. Solo drops Drew in the corner again, then nails the big Rikishi running splash. Solo is hyped up on himself now as he slaps Drew around and talks some trash. Drew explodes out of the opposite corner with a big clothesline. Drew mounts offense now, launching Solo across the ring from the corner. Drew ducks a clothesline and nails a neckbreaker.

Drew kips-up for a big pop from the crowd now. Jey hits the apron but Drew knocks him off. Jimmy also hits the apron from the other side but Drew goes for him as well. Solo with a 2 count on Drew. Drew sends Solo to the floor, then knocks Jimmy off the apron with a big right hand as he jumps back up to interfere. Drew runs the ropes for a big dive but Sami grabs his foot and stops him. The referee doesn’t see Sami interfere as he’s distracted with The Usos. Drew launches Sami into the ring and goes for a Claymore but Solo cuts him off with a big superkick. Drew kicks out and Solo is frustrated.

Solo and Drew trade big strikes in the middle of the ring now as fans go along with them. Drew ducks a clothesline and goes for a Glasgow Kiss but The Usos dump him to the floor over the top rope while the referee is distracted with Sami. The Usos pound on Drew at ringside now until The Street Profits run down to make the save. Sami attacks The Profits and now Angelo Dawkins is getting triple teamed on the floor. Montez Ford goes to the top and nails a big splash to The Usos and Sami on the floor. Drew gets up in the ring now and blocks a Samoan Drop from Solo. Drew sends Solo to the floor with a big Claymore now as the crowd pops.

The screen goes black & white as Karrion Kross comes from behind out of nowhere, bringing McIntyre to the mat with the Kross Jacket submission. The referee calls for the disqualification as Scarlett looks on.

Winner by DQ: Drew McIntyre

– After the bell, Kross keeps the Kross Jacket applied as Drew struggles to breathe. Scarlett is taunting him while he’s in the hold. Drew fights back and tries to get out but Kross tightens the hold and brings him back to the mat. Kross yells out while making McIntyre fade. Scarlett is still encouraging her man. The black & white screen starts fading to black now. SmackDown is all black as we hear Cole and Graves yelling about how McIntyre is being choked out by Kross. SmackDown goes off the air.