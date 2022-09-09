Karrion Kross on his rivalry with Drew McIntyre, former ROH World Champion a free agent

– According to a report by PWInsider, former ROH World Champion Dalton Castle is currently an unrestricted free agent, and he’s not currently under contract with ROH. Castle did previously work ROH’s two shows this year since Tony Khan purchased the company with Supercard of Honor and Death Before Dishonor.

Fans were curious about Castle not appearing at this week’s AEW Dynamite in Buffalo, New York due to Buffalo being Castle’s home area.

—–