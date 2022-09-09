Current plans for WWE Smackdown main event tonight

The current scheduled main event for tonight’s WWE Smackdown is Solo Sikoa vs. Drew McIntyre in a No DQ match, according to PWInsider. This will be Sikoa’s main roster in-ring debut after he helped Roman Reigns defeat McIntyre at Clash at the Castle this past Saturday.

Here is the current lineup for tonight’s Smackdown as announced by WWE-

-Hit Row & The Street Profits vs. Los Lotharios & Maximum Male Models

-Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match: Lacey Evans vs. Ronda Rousey vs. Natalya vs. Xia Li vs. Sonya Deville for the Extreme Rules championship match against Liv Morgan

-Braun Strowman returns to Smackdown

-WWE Clash at the Castle fallout with Solo Sikoa & The Bloodline