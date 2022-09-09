CM Punk reportedly has surgery

A new report from F4Wonline.com’s Dave Meltzer says CM Punk underwent surgery this week to repair the torn left triceps suffered while doing a dive to Jon Moxley at AEW All Out last Sunday.

Punk’s doctor reportedly recommended surgery right away to prevent any muscle atrophy. There is no official time-frame for Punk’s return to the ring as of this writing, but his injury usually requires around 8 months of time out.

Punk’s AEW future is up in the air due to the incident at All Out. A third party investigation is going on now, and it’s believed that more suspensions and possibly releases will be handed down when the investigation is wrapped up. The latest can be found here.