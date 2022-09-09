9/9/22 AEW Rampage Coverage

The opening credits roll. Chris Jericho, Excalibur, Jim Ross, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Buffalo, New York.

—

Match #1 – AEW World Championship Grand Slam Tournament of Champions – First Round Match: Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara (w/Tay Melo)

They lock up and Guevara backs Allin into the corner. Guevara slaps Allin in the face, but Allin comes back and takes Guevara down. Allin takes Guevara down again with a side-headlock take down. Guevara sends Allin off the ropes, but Allin comes back with a jackknife cover for two. Allin wrenches Guevara’s arm and drops him to the mat. Allin goes for an arm-bar, but Guevara makes it to the ropes. Allin hits a few Coffin Splashes in the corner, but Guevara comes back with an enzuigiri. Guevara delivers a chop and puts Allin up top. Guevara delivers shots to Allin’s back, but Allin comes back with body shots. Guevara kicks Allin in the head and drops him with a superplex. Guevara goes for the Three Amigos, but Allin counters with a knee strike on the third suplex attempt. They spill to the floor and Allin slams Guevara down. Allin gets back into the ring and goes for a dive, but Melo stands in front of Guevara. Allin stops, but then goes for it anyway, and Guevara drops him with a cutter on the floor as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Guevara grounds Allin in the ring and goes for a Shooting Star Press. Allin dodges, but Guevara lands on his feet. Allin delivers the Code Red and goes for the cover, but Guevara kicks out and goes to the floor. Allin goes after him, but Melo distracts him with a chair. Guevara kicks Allin in the head and gets him back into the ring. Guevara makes out with Melo, but Allin takes him out with a dive. Allin gets Guevara back into the ring and begins joint manipulation on his fingers. Allin takes Guevara’s wedding ring off and stomps on it in the ring. Melo gets on the apron, and Guevara delivers a knee strike to Allin’s face. Guevara puts his ring back on, and then flips off the crowd. Guevara spears Allin in the corner and delivers an enzuigiri. Guevara drops Allin with the double springboard cutter and goes for the cover, but Allin kicks out. Guevara goes up top and goes for the Coffin Drop, but Allin dodges it. Anna Jay runs to ringside and distracts the referee as Melo grabs Allin’s ankle. Melo puts Allin’s skateboard in the ring and Guevara slams Allin into it behind the referee’s back. Guevara hits the GTH and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Sammy Guevara

—

A look back at MJF’s return promo from this past Wednesday’s Dynamite airs.

—

The ROH World Television Champion, Samoa Joe, makes his way to the ring. Joe reminds everyone that his name is Samoa Joe, and says it feels good to be back in AEW. Joe apologizes for being away for a bit, and says he owes the fans much more violence in the near future. He says he is in the house, and he is open for business. Smart Mark Sterling, Josh Woods, and Tony Nese interrupt. Sterling says Joe may be open for business, but they never closed. Sterling says Nese has more abs than Joe has matches in AEW, and then hypes up Woods. Sterling says Woods saved his life on Dynamite, and now deserves a shot at Joe’s title. Joe says it is rare when he agrees when someone interrupts him and he agrees with everything they say. Joe says Woods is a great athlete and has been grinding day after day to prove himself. Joe says Woods can have his shot at the title right now, but Sterling says that is not happening. Sterling says the paperwork and say they will do it in a better town in New York, Albany, next week.

—

Miro cuts a promo. He says his god took the devil out before he could. Miro says he is heartbroken that his god doesn’t have a master plan, and allows his gold to be around the waists of lesser men. Miro tells his god to admit that he failed and to belt him now.

—

Match #2 – Singles Match: Madison Rayne vs. Serena Deeb

They lock up and Deeb applies a hammer-lock. Deeb drops Rayne down, but Rayne kicks her away. Deeb comes back with a wrist-lock take down, and continues to work over Rayne’s arm as she gets to her feet. Rayne takes Deeb down with an arm-drag, but Deeb comes back and goes for the Detox. Rayne counters with a back body drop and gets a pin attempt for a two count. Deeb shoves Rayne away, but Rayne shoves her back. Deeb takes Rayne down and delivers a series of rights and lefts. Deeb kicks Rayne in the throat and follows with an uppercut. Deeb drops Rayne with a swinging neck-breaker and goes for the cover, but Rayne kicks out. Rayne comes back with a roll-up for two, and then delivers a heel kick to the face. Rayne delivers left hands and forearm shots that drop Deeb to the mat. Rayne delivers a sliding lariat and goes for the cover, but Deeb kicks out. Rayne applies a front chancery, but Deeb counters and slams her down. Deeb drives Rayne’s knee into the mat repeatedly and locks in the Serenity Lock, and Rayne taps out.

Winner: Serena Deeb

—

Lexy Nair interviews Jade Cargill. Cargill says it’s just another day in the neighborhood, because she did just what she said she was going to do when she beat Athena. Cargill says whichever woman wants to come get it, she’s giving out work, so they can come apply.

—

Lexy Nair interviews Powerhouse Hobbs. Hobbs says the entire world likes to underestimate him. He says he put Ricky Starks six feet deep at All Out, and now he can show the whole world that he is the mon-star, Powerhouse Hobbs.

—

Announced for next Wednesday’s Dynamite:

-Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. and Serena Deeb vs. Hikaru Shida and Toni Storm

-AEW World Championship Grand Slam Tournament of Champions – Semifinal Match: Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho

-AEW World Championship Grand Slam Tournament of Champions – Semifinal Match: Jon Moxley vs. Sammy Guevara

Announced for next Friday’s Rampage:

-ROH World Television Championship Match: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Josh Woods

—

Caprice Coleman joins the commentary team for the main event.

—

Match #3 – ROH World Championship Match: Claudio Castagnoli (c) (w/William Regal) vs. Dax Harwood

They lock up and go to the corner, but neither man gains the advantage. Castagnoli applies a side-headlock and drops Harwood with a shoulder tackle. Castagnoli goes back to the side-headlock, but Harwood sends him off the ropes. Harwood goes for a leapfrog, but Castagnoli catches him. They exchange quick roll-ups, and then Castagnoli delivers an elbow strike. Harwood comes back with a chop, and then Castagnoli delivers a few uppercuts. Harwood comes back with more chops, and then Castagnoli drops him with an uppercut. Harwood comes back with a short-arm clothesline and goes for a suplex, but Castagnoli blocks it. Castagnoli counters and they spill to the floor, and both men are down as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Castagnoli and Harwood exchange shots. Castagnoli delivers a knee strike and slams Harwood back-first into the ring post. Castagnoli gets Harwood back into the ring and backs him into the corner with shots and kicks. Castagnoli applies an abdominal stretch with a neck-wrench, but Harwood counters with a hip toss. Castagnoli comes back with an uppercut and goes for the cover, but Harwood kicks out. Castagnoli sends Harwood to the corner and puts him up top. Castagnoli climbs, but Harwood shoves him back down. Castagnoli comes right back, but Harwood chops him repeatedly and delivers an elbow shot to send him back down. Harwood delivers a diving headbutt and goes for the cover, but Castagnoli kicks out. Harwood delivers left jabs, but Castagnoli delivers an uppercut. Castagnoli goes for the Neutralizer, but Harwood counters with a pile-driver. Harwood goes for the cover, but Castagnoli kicks out. Harwood goes up top, but Castagnoli delivers an uppercut. Castagnoli drops Harwood with a super plex. Castagnoli goes for the cover, but Harwood kicks out as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Castagnoli is in control, but Harwood comes back with a back-slide for a two count. Harwood delivers a slingshot Liger Bomb and goes for the cover, but Castagnoli kicks out at two. Harwood dodges Castagnoli in the corner and delivers a series of German suplexes. Harwood puts Castagnoli up top and goes for a super plex, but Castagnoli counters with a cross-body. Harwood rolls through for the pin attempt, but Castagnoli kicks out at two. They get to their feet and exchange shots. Castagnoli drops Harwood with a series of uppercuts, and then picks him up and delivers more. Castagnoli swings Harwood six or seven times, and then applies the Sharpshooter. Castagnoli transitions into a cross-face, but Harwood counters out and applies a Sharpshooter of his own. Castagnoli tries to get free, but Harwood kicks his arm out and keeps the hold applied. Castagnoli rolls through and delivers up kicks, and then delivers elbow strikes. Castagnoli applies the Sharpshooter again, and Harwood taps out.

Winner and still ROH World Champion: Claudio Castagnoli

-After the match, Castagnoli and Harwood share a hug, and then Castagnoli raises his title in the air as the show comes to a close.