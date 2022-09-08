Update on Bobby Fish’s AEW departure

Bobby Fish and AEW officials reportedly failed to agree on financial terms before his release last month.

As we’ve noted, Fish became a free agent after his one-year contract was not renewed on August 31. It was reported last week, by the Wrestling Observer, that the door is not closed on Fish and AEW possibly reaching a new deal in the future, but that he was released when the two sides could not agree on a new deal. In an update, a new report from Fightful Select notes that Fish and AEW had entered into talks about possibly renewing his deal, and there was some interest on both sides about continuing the relationship, but the two sides could not come to terms financially, and so they parted ways.

It was noted that AEW thought the split was somewhat amicable until Fish’s tweets criticizing CM Punk’s in-ring work, which actually came after Punk’s match with Jon Moxley on the August 24 edition of AEW Dynamite, as seen below. Fish later challenged Punk to a fight on The Undisputed podcast. There were issues with Fish and Punk while Fish was with the company, but those issues reportedly did not have any bearing on Fish’s contract expiring. Fish reportedly told many people that he did not appreciate Punk’s attitude after the match they had on the October 27, 2021 Dynamite, which Punk won. Fish remains friendly with many people in the company.

It was also said that there wasn’t much by the way of creative plans for Fish once Kyle O’Reilly’s injury happened.

There’s been no talk of WWE reaching out to Fish, and he has not been mentioned creatively from what is being said so far.

Head kick? — Bobby Fish (@theBobbyFish) August 25, 2022

Excalibur: “…Round kick.” — Bobby Fish (@theBobbyFish) August 25, 2022

..Really? — Bobby Fish (@theBobbyFish) August 25, 2022

There truly is no surgery to correct that kick. — Bobby Fish (@theBobbyFish) August 25, 2022