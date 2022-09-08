Sasha Banks: “Once I switched to CBD, I stopped drinking”

In an interview with Cannabis & Tech Today magazine to promote the CBD (a chemical found in marijuana) company Kanndela, Sasha Banks stated the following…

“Being a professional wrestler, it’s so draining. It’s so, so hard. We’re never home. We’re always banged up and always hurt. And once I got introduced to CBD my life just fully, fully changed. I noticed that anxiety I would get, once I took CBD it all just dissipated. I started to feel like myself again. I started [working] with Manny and Abby, and the more that we learned and grew, we just wanted to create our own project. And there are so many people in the locker room that I gave CBD to and they’re just like, ‘Wait, what is this? Oh my God, this makes me feel good.’ So you see, not even the culture in wrestling, the culture all over the world is changing.”

“I just think the more education, the better. I think people are so afraid of hearing CBD comes from the THC plant and think, ‘Oh, psychoactive, I’m going to turn into this …’ There are so many misconstrued labels on it. And for me, I was drinking every day to help with my anxiety and pain. I was taking ibuprofen. Once I switched to CBD, I stopped drinking. I stopped taking all these other pain medications to help me feel better.”

(quotes source: WrestlingNews.co)