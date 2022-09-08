Former WWE marketing manager appointed to UK cabinet as Culture Secretary

Former WWE marketing manager Michelle Donelan has been appointed to UK’s Prime Minister Liz Truss’ cabinet as Culture Secretary.

Donelan also served as Education Secretary under Boris Johnson for just 48 hours after she resigned to make her the shortest-serving cabinet member in British history.

She worked as the International Marketing Communications Manager for WWE between September 2010 and March 2014 in the London office after joining from Sky where she was the Senior Marketing Executive.

She has been a Member of Parliament for the Chippenham constituency since May 2015.