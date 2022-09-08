AEW World title vacated, Grand Slam Tournament of Champions launched

The AEW World title was vacated as expected last night on Dynamite and a Grand Slam Tournament of Champions have been launched with the winner being crowned later this month at the Arthur Ashe Stadium at Dynamite: Grand Slam.

The first match featured Hangman Page vs Bryan Danielson last night and Danielson advanced in the tournament. Danielson will face Chris Jericho again in the next round. Jericho received a bye in the first round.

The second first-round match will have Sammy Guevara vs Darby Allin and this will take place this Friday. The winner of this match faces Jon Moxley who also received a bye in the first round.

Both semi final matches will be held next week in Albany, New York.

CM Punk was stripped off the AEW World title after his involvement in the backstage brawl on Sunday night and because of his injury which requires surgery. Punk has been also removed from the opener of Dynamite.