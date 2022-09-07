WWE Raw viewership/rating for this week

Monday’s live post-Clash at The Castle Labor Day edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 2.054 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 2.51% from last week’s 2.107 million viewers for the Clash at The Castle go-home show.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 2.088 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 2.163 million), the second hour drew 2.120 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 2.044 million) and the final hour drew 1.954 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.937 million).

Monday’s RAW drew a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down 1.69% from last week’s 0.59 key demo rating. That 0.58 key demo rating represents 757,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 1.68% from the 770,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.59 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

RAW ranked #2 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.58 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down from last week’s #1 ranking. The College Football game between Clemson and Georgia Tech on ESPN at 8pm topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 1.36 key demo rating. The game also topped the night on cable in viewership with 4.859 million.

RAW ranked #4 for the night in viewership on cable this week, behind the College Football game on ESPN, The Five Special, and Jesse Watters Special. This is up from last week’s #7 ranking for the night in viewership on cable.

Monday’s RAW drew the fourth-best total audience of the year so far, and the fourth-best key demo rating of the year so far. The aforementioned College Football game dominated cable this week, but other sports competition on Monday included the US Open on ESPN and ESPN2, plus related College Football coverage. This week’s RAW viewership was down 2.51% from last week’s episode, while this week’s key demo rating was down 1.69% from last week.

The Bachelorette on ABC drew an average of 3.258 million viewers on broadcast TV at 8pm, while The Neighborhood drew 2.965 million viewers on CBS, American Ninja Warrior drew 2.317 million viewers on NBC, Don’t Forget The Lyrics drew 1.453 million viewers on FOX, CW’s Roswell drew 366,000 viewers, Telemundo’s Top Chef VIP drew 1.137 million viewers, and Univision’s La Herencia drew 1.183 million viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV. The Bachelorette on ABC drew the best key demo rating of the night on network TV, with a 0.73, while The Bachelorette also drew the best viewership of the night on network TV with 3.258 million viewers.

Monday’s RAW viewership was up 11.09% from the same week in 2021, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 11.53% from the same week in 2021. The 2021 episode was also the Labor Day show.

Monday’s post-Clash at The Castle RAW aired live from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO, and had just one happening advertised ahead of time, which was WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley defending against The Miz in a Steel Cage, which was the main event.

Below is our 2022 RAW Viewership Tracker, along with the WWE Top 10 video for Monday’s show:

January 3 Episode: 1.716 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Day 1 episode)

January 10 Episode: 1.633 million viewers with a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 17 Episode: 1.613 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 24 Episode: 1.766 million viewers with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 31 Episode: 1.865 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 7 Episode: 1.387 million viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Syfy episode)

February 14 Episode: 1.602 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Syfy episode)

February 21 Episode: 1.825 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Elimination Chamber episode)

February 28 Episode: 1.753 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 7 Episode: 1.775 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 14 Episode: 1.700 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 21 Episode: 1.770 million viewers with a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 28 Episode: 1.979 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic (WrestleMania RAW episode)

April 4 Episode: 2.101 million viewers with a 0.63 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-WrestleMania 38 episode)

April 11 Episode: 1.803 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 18 Episode: 1.648 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 25 Episode: 1.614 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Randy Orton 20th Anniversary episode)

May 2 Episode: 1.581 million viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 9 Episode: 1.652 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-WrestleMania Backlash episode)

May 16 Episode: 1.737 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 23 Episode: 1.732 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 30 Episode: 1.497 million viewers with a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 6 Episode: 1.872 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Hell In a Cell episode)

June 13 Episode: 1.695 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 20 Episode: 1.986 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 27 Episode: 1.951 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic (John Cena 20th Anniversary episode)

July 4 Episode: 1.563 million viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-MITB Independence Day episode)

July 11 Episode: 1.735 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 18 Episode: 1.765 million viewers with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 25 Episode: 1.901 million viewers with a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Rey Mysterio 20th Anniversary MSG episode)

August 1 Episode: 2.230 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-SummerSlam episode)

August 8 Episode: 1.956 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 15 Episode: 1.978 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 22 Episode: 2.005 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 29 Episode: 2.107 million viewers with a 0.59 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 5 Episode: 2.054 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Clash at The Castle episode)

September 12 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 1.756 million viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.50 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 1.880 million viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 2.418 million viewers per episode

2018 Viewership Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Viewership Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode