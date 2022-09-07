Update on fan voting for next week’s NXT 2.0 1 year anniversary episode

As noted, next week’s NXT 2.0 1 Year Anniversary episode will celebrate one year since the reboot. A loaded line-up has been announced for the show, which you can see below. Fan voting is now open at this link for the next challenger to NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes, the stipulation for The Creed Brothers vs. Unified NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly, and the NXT 2.0 Superstar of the Year.

The options for Hayes’ opponent on next week’s show are Von Wagner, Wes Lee and Joe Gacy.

The options for the stipulation on the NXT Tag Team Titles match are Tornado Tag, No Disqualification, and Steel Cage.

The third poll asks fans who they feel is the biggest Superstar of NXT 2.0. The options are Hayes, Gacy, Pretty Deadly, The Creeds, Grayson Waller, Tony D’Angelo, Cameron Grimes, Chase University, Santos Escobar, Toxic Attraction, Cora Jade, Tiffany Stratton, Nikkita Lyons, Roxanne Perez, and Unified NXT Champion Bron Breakker.

Below is the current line-up for next Tuesday’s NXT 2.0 One Year Anniversary Celebration, along with related clips from this week’s show:

* Unified NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose makes first appearance since Worlds Collide

* “The Super Diva” Quincy Elliott makes NXT 2.0 debut

* Security guard Hank Walker makes NXT 2.0 debut vs. Javier Bernal

* Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. Cameron Grimes and a mystery partner

* Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark vs. Kiana James and Arianna Grace