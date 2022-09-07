NXT matches announced for next week’s anniversary episode

A loaded line-up with has been announced for next Tuesday’s WWE NXT 2.0 One Year Anniversary Celebration episode.

Next week’s show will feature the reveal of the NXT 2.0 Superstar of the Year, which will be decided by fan voting. WWE held NXT Year-End Awards from 2015-2020, but the awards were skipped last year due to the re-branding of NXT.

There will be more fan voting next week as the NXT Universe will get to pick the stipulation for The Creed Brothers vs. Unified NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly.

Due to a heel turn by Damon Kemp at Worlds Collide on Sunday, The Creeds lost the title unification match that also included Gallus and former NXT UK Tag Team Champions Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen. Pretty Deadly appeared on this week’s NXT and decided to let the fans pick the stipulation for next week’s title defense because they are tired of fans talking bad about them.

The third round of fan voting next week will see the NXT Universe pick the challenger for NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes.

Hayes retained his title over Ricochet at Worlds Collide, and then Ricochet came back to get revenge over Trick Williams with a win on tonight’s NXT show. Hayes promised to win the NXT 2.0 Superstar of the Year award next week because this has been the Year of Melo, and he said he is moving on from Ricochet.

We noted before how Unified NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose posted a semi-nude photo to announce that she had tonight off, and that she will be back next Tuesday for the celebration episode. There is no word yet on what Rose will be doing next week but this will be her first appearance since defeating Meiko Satomura and Blair Davenport at Worlds Collide to unify the NXT UK Women’s Title with the NXT Women’s Title.

“The Super Diva” Quincy Elliott will make his official debut next Tuesday night. There is no word yet on who he will be facing, or if he will continue riding his scooter as his entrance.

A new vignette for Elliott aired on this week’s NXT, which you can see below. He talked about how it’s time for the biggest package to be let loose on NXT and how he will set fire to Tuesday nights. Elliott was shown riding his scooter and waving to people, and he said it’s hard for people to keep his name out of their mouths, and the struggle is real because he’s more than a mouthful. Elliott wrapped the promo by saying there’s nothing cuter than a boy and his scooter, and he’s bringing all of this to NXT. Elliott has worked 8 NXT Level Up matches since debuting in March, and a few non-televised live event bouts, but this will be his first match on the USA Network.

Security guard Hank Walker will also make his NXT 2.0 in-ring debut next week as he faces Javier Bernal. Walker and Bernal have had words for a few weeks now, and the feud continued tonight when Bernal insulted Walker and the rest of his security crew. Walker said he may not be a WWE Superstar, but he can kick Bernal’s ass any time.

Walker has actually made his NXT debut already. He lost to Von Wagner at the June 11 NXT Largo live event, but then debuted on the July 1 NXT Level Up episode with a loss to Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo. He came up short again to Giovanni Vinci at the July 9 Orlando live event, and returned to Level Up for a loss to Duke Hudson on the July 22 episode. His last match was a loss to Hayes for the NXT North American Title at the August 20 live event in Venice. Walker was signed back in March as former NC State football player Joseph Sculthorpe.

Speaking of Stacks, he and Tony D’Angelo will team up next week to face Cameron Grimes and a mystery partner. There’s no word yet on who Grimes will be teaming with.

Tony D and Stacks have tried recruiting Grimes since Worlds Collide, but Grimes made it clear that he is not interested. He declined the offer again on tonight’s show, but disrespected Stacks by throwing an espresso at him. Tony and Stacks beat Grimes down, then put him through a table.

The women’s division will also be represented with a tag team bout next week as Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark go against Kiana James and Arianna Grace.

Tonight’s NXT featured a backstage segment where James was talking to her new assistant, who was recent recruit Giovanna Eburneo, a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt champion. James ended up approaching Arianna Grace, and she liked what she saw with Grace having such a busy schedule like hers. Grace revealed that she has a problem in the form of Lyons and Stark, and Grace agreed, putting them on the same page. James ended the segment by telling her assistant to put Grace down for a training session at 6pm. The August 30 NXT show saw Stark defeat James in singles action. After the match, James attacked Stark from behind but Lyons made the save.

This week’s NXT saw Axiom and Nathan Frazer begin their Best of 3 Series. Axiom picked up the first win after a competitive match. There’s no word yet on if match two will take place next week, but it seems likely unless they decide to wait a week in between matches.

WWE has not announced details on the NXT 2.0 fan voting as of this writing, but we will keep you updated.

Below is the current line-up for next Tuesday’s NXT 2.0 One Year Anniversary Celebration, along with related clips from this week’s show:

* Fan voting will determine who wins the award for NXT 2.0 Superstar of the Year

* Unified NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly defend against The Creed Brothers. Fan voting will determine the stipulation

* NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes will defend his title against a challenger decided by fan voting

* Unified NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose makes first appearance since Worlds Collide

* “The Super Diva” Quincy Elliott makes NXT 2.0 debut

* Security guard Hank Walker makes NXT 2.0 debut vs. Javier Bernal

* Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. Cameron Grimes and a mystery partner

* Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark vs. Kiana James and Arianna Grace

* Axiom vs. Nathan Frazer in Part 2 of their Best of 3 Series, currently led 1-0 by Axiom (not confirmed)