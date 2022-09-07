News for tonight’s AEW Dynamite

The post-All Out edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS will air live tonight from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York, featuring fallout from Sunday’s big pay-per-view.

It will be interesting to see how the backstage fight at All Out impacts tonight’s show, and if top stars are not there such as new AEW World Champion CM Punk and inaugural AEW World Trios Champions The Elite due to their involvement in Sunday’s incident.

Dynamite will be headlined by #1 contender MJF making his return to the show after being revealed as The Joker at All Out.

AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* All Out fallout

* We will hear from #1 contender MJF

* Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta vs. Rey Fenix, Penta Oscuro and AEW All-Atlantic Champion PAC

* ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta defends against Daniel Garcia