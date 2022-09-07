Keiji Muto to retire the Tokyo Dome

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

Tokyo, JAPAN: Pro Wrestling NOAH is pleased to announce that the date

and location of Keiji Muto’s retirement match has been decided.

KEIJI MUTO: GRAND FINAL

PRO WRESTLING “LAST” LOVE

～HOLD OUT～

・February 21, 2023 (Tuesday) Tokyo

・Tokyo Dome Open 15:00 / Start 17:00

President Takeda: “I think it will be a pro wrestling all-star format

instead of all-NOAH stars on 2.21.23”

Masahiro Chono: “To everyone, please watch Muto’s life as a wrestler

until the end. Thank you very much.”