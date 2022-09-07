Keiji Muto to retire the Tokyo Dome
Filed to GERWECK.NET:
Tokyo, JAPAN: Pro Wrestling NOAH is pleased to announce that the date
and location of Keiji Muto’s retirement match has been decided.
KEIJI MUTO: GRAND FINAL
PRO WRESTLING “LAST” LOVE
～HOLD OUT～
・February 21, 2023 (Tuesday) Tokyo
・Tokyo Dome Open 15:00 / Start 17:00
President Takeda: “I think it will be a pro wrestling all-star format
instead of all-NOAH stars on 2.21.23”
Masahiro Chono: “To everyone, please watch Muto’s life as a wrestler
until the end. Thank you very much.”