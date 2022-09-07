AEW suspending people involved in All Out incident?

Creative changes have been made to tonight’s post-All Out edition of AEW Dynamite due to the backstage incident that put AEW World Champion CM Punk and AEW Producer Ace Steel against AEW Executive Vice Presidents Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, who became the inaugural AEW World Trios Champions on the same night Punk defeated Jon Moxley to become a two-time champion.

You can click here for full, updated details on what happened backstage at the NOW Arena on Sunday night.

In an update, a report from F4Wonline.com notes that Moxley and Chris Jericho have been added to the Dynamite line-up for tonight. AEW has not confirmed the appearances as of this writing, but it was noted that they are both now booked when original plans did not have either man appearing this week. There’s no word yet on if they will be wrestling matches, or just doing promos.

Word is that other top stars are also being booked for Dynamite segments or matches when they were originally not planned for this episode.

It was also noted that there are suspensions stemming from the backstage incident at All Out, but there’s no confirmation on exactly who was suspended.

Steel and AEW Producer Pat Buck reportedly will not be at Dynamite, but it’s unconfirmed if they are officially suspended. It’s believed that others involved in the fight will also not be brought to Buffalo for tonight’s Dynamite.