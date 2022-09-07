AEW Rampage & Dark: Elevation spoilers from 9/7

Next week’s AEW Dark:Elevation episode was taped tonight in Buffalo. Below are spoilers-

-Marina Shafir & Nyla Rose defeated JC Storm & Jade

-Julia Hart defeated Tiara James

-Matt Sydal & Dante Martin defeated Serpentico & Zack Clayton

-Athena defeated Emi Sakura

-Brody King & Buddy Matthews defeated Isaiah Prince & Kubes

-Hikaru Shida defeated Christina Marie

-John Silver defeated Ryan Nemeth

-The Butcher & The Blade defeated Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto

This week’s AEW Rampage was also taped tonight in Buffalo. Here are spoilers-

-Sammy Guevara defeated Darby Allin to advance in the AEW world championship tournament, and he will face Jon Moxley in the semis. Sammy won thanks to interference from Tay Melo and Anna Jay

-ROH TV Champion Samoa Joe came to the ring for a promo and said it’s good to be back in AEW, and time for violence. Tony Nese, Josh Woods and Mark Sterling interrupted. Joe agreed to give Woods a title shot but Sterling said not tonight, save it for next week’s Rampage in Albany

-A Miro video aired where he said God is a fraud. He also mentioned not having titles

-Serena Deeb defeated Madison Rayne

-Jade Cargill did a promo on her TBS Championship reign and said she’s not slowing down any time soon

-Powerhouse Hobbs did a promo on burying Ricky Starks 6 feet deep at All Out. He’s ready to show what a beast in the ring he is

-ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli retained over Dax Harwood in the main event