AEW having a third party investigation done for All Out incident, update on suspensions

AEW is reportedly suspending multiple people involved in the backstage incident after AEW All Out on Sunday, and a third-party investigation is being conducted.

You can click here for full details on what happened between top stars and other employees on Sunday night. In an update, a new report Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso says punishment for the incident will include suspensions for everyone involved. The list of those being suspended includes Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, Producer Pat Buck, Head of Talent Relations Christopher Daniels, Michael Nakazawa, and Brandon Cutler.

Multiple sources revealed that CM Punk and Producer Ace Steel will either be among those suspended, or will no longer be with the company by the end of today. Punk met with AEW President Tony Khan on Tuesday, and it was noted that they had a chance to discuss how that exit could be handled.

It was also noted that an external third-party investigation will be conducted to examine what happened.

Barrasso also confirmed that “Hangman” Adam Page had already left the NOW Arena, which explains why he was not involved.