WWE Smackdown rating/viewership for last Friday

Friday’s taped Clash at The Castle go-home edition of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 2.077 million viewers on FOX, according to Nielsen, via Showbuzz Daily.

This final number is up 4.37% from the previous week’s final viewership of 1.990 million viewers.

Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.49 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 2.08% from the previous week’s 0.48 rating. This week’s 0.49 key demo rating represents 639,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 2.08% from the 626,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.48 key demo rating drew, according to Wrestlenomics.

SmackDown ranked #1 in ratings for the key 18-49 demographic on network TV, even with the previous week’s #1 ranking, and the six weeks before that. SmackDown ranked #1 in the 18-34 demo this week, up from the previous week’s #3 ranking. SmackDown ranked #1 in the 25-54 demo, even with the previous week’s #1 ranking, and the nine weeks before that. SmackDown came in at #4 for the night in viewership on network TV, which is up from the previous week’s #6 ranking. While SmackDown topped the night on network TV in the key demographic, 20/20 on ABC topped the night in viewership with 2.420 million viewers, also drawing a 0.28 key demo rating.

Friday’s SmackDown drew the eleventh-lowest total audience of the year so far, tied with the July 15 show that also drew 2.077 million viewers. The show also drew the ninth-lowest key demo rating of the year so far, tied with three other shows, including the post-SummerSlam episode on August 5. Sports competition from Friday night included the US Open on ESPN, and College Football on ESPN, ESPN2 and FS1. Friday’s viewership was up 4.37% from the previous week’s episode, while the key demo rating was up 2.08% from the previous week’s episode.

The US Open Prime on ESPN topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.92 key. The tennis coverage on ESPN also topped the night on cable in viewership with 4.561 million viewers.

Viewership for Friday’s SmackDown episode was down 6.44% from the same week in 2021, while Friday’s 18-49 key demo rating was down 20.96% from the same week in 2021.

Friday’s taped SmackDown was shot the week before from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, with full spoilers available and the following line-up advertised – Karrion Kross making in-ring debut vs. Drew Gulak, Ronda Rousey’s “Final Judgment” segment with Adam Pearce, Hit Row vs. Maximum Male Models, Happy Baron Corbin issuing an open challenge, Butch vs. Ludwig Kaiser, The Viking Raiders vs. The New Day in a Viking Rules match, plus Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos hosting the Two Year Championship Celebration for Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, which was the show-closing segment.

Stay tuned for more ratings data. Below is our 2022 SmackDown Viewership Tracker, along with the Top 10 moments from Friday’s show:

January 7 Episode: 2.271 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Day 1 episode)

January 14 Episode: 2.174 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 21 Episode: 2.255 million viewers with a 0.64 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 28 Episode: 2.217 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 4 Episode: 2.151 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 11 Episode: 2.231 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 18 Episode: 2.173 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 25 Episode: 2.114 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Elimination Chamber episode)

March 4 Episode: 2.261 million viewers with a 0.59 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 11 Episode: 2.226 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 18 Episode: 2.147 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 25 Episode: 2.180 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 1 Episode: 2.359 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic (WrestleMania SmackDown episode)

April 8 Episode: 2.230 million viewers with a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-WrestleMania 38 episode)

April 15 Episode: 2.142 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 22 Episode: 1.952 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 29 Episode: 1.953 million viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

May 6 Episode: 1.998 million viewers with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 13 Episode: 1.893 million viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-WrestleMania Backlash episode)

May 20 Episode: 2.031 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 27 Episode: 1.878 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 3 Episode: 1.939 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 10 Episode: 1.914 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Hell In a Cell episode)

June 17 Episode: 2.389 million viewers with a 0.62 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 24 Episode: 2.231 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 1 Episode: 2.142 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 8 Episode: 2.129 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Money In the Bank episode)

July 15 Episode: 2.077 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 22 Episode: 2.256 million viewers with a 0.62 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 29 Episode: 2.193 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 5 Episode: 2.093 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-SummerSlam episode)

August 12 Episode: 1.927 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 19 Episode: 2.084 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic (1200th episode)

August 26 Episode: 1.990 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 2 Episode: 2.077 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

September 9 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 2.050 million viewers per episode (2,082,154 without Best Of episode)

2021 18-49 Key Demo Rating Average: 0.54 rating per episode (0.55 without Best Of episode)

2021 FOX Viewership Average: 2.127 million viewers per episode

2021 FOX 18-49 Key Demo Rating Average: 0.56 rating per episode

2021 FS1 Viewership Average: 758,667 viewers per episode (includes Best Of episode; 949,000 without it)

2021 FS1 18-49 Key Demo Rating Average: 0.20 rating per episode (includes Best Of episode; 0.27 without it)

2020 Viewership Average: 2.180 million viewers per episode (2 FS1 airings)

2019 Viewership Average: 2.164 million viewers per episode (1 FS1 airing)

2018 Viewership Average: 2.352 million viewers per episode

2017 Viewership Average: 2.546 million viewers per episode