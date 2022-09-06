WWE returning on A&E in winter with new episodes

With the current block of WWE on A&E ending this past Sunday, the network has announced that new episodes of Biography, Rivals, and Most Wanted Treasures will return in the winter.

Smack Talk has apparently been removed from the line up with the return of Most Wanted Treasures.

Nine episodes of each program aired this season, with Biography tackling The Undertaker, Goldberg, The Bella Twins, Kurt Angle, Lex Luger, DX, Edge, Rey Mysterio, and WrestleMania 1. Rivals took a look at Bret vs Shawn, Undertaker vs Kane, Austin vs Rock, Angle vs Lesnar, WWE vs WCW, Triple H vs Foley, Edge vs Cena, Mysterio vs Guerrero, and Stephanie vs Brie.

All episodes of Biography and Rivals are now available to watch on the A&E app as well as aetv.com/wwe.