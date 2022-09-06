CM Punk injury note

AEW World Champion CM Punk is reportedly hurt.

There were rumors going around AEW that said Punk suffered a triceps injury during the backstage physical altercation that had him and AEW Producer Ace Steel going against AEW Executive Vice Presidents & inaugural AEW World Trios Champions The Elite on Sunday night.

However, an update from Fightful Select notes that those close to Punk say he actually suffered the injury on a dive that he did during Sunday’s All Out main event win over Jon Moxley. Many noticed Punk checking on the injury during the match, and PWInsider adds that word going around was that Punk did bang his elbow up during the win over Moxley.

Punk could be seen icing the injury during the post-show media scrum on Sunday. There’s no word yet on the severity of the injury or if Punk will miss any in-ring time, but word is that he was “hurt” before the backstage fight began.