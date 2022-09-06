Chelsea Green on Vince McMahon: “I had amazing experiences with him”

Chelsea Green recently looked back at her experience with the now-former WWE CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon for a new interview. Green spoke with the Daily Star for a new interview promoting her match at World Association Wrestling’s Fightmare IV against Saraya Knight, which will feature Paige’s first UK appearance since leaving WWE. You can check out some highlights below:

On training with Saraya:

“I’ve actually trained under Saraya numerous times, but I have never had to step in the ring with her. And it took me a while to agree to this, because she really is like nobody else – she’s a rough fighter that a lot of girls are terrified to get in the ring with. But I feel at this point in my career, it’s time – she’s one of the best in the world and I want to get in the ring with every single person, no matter their fighting style, no matter where they’re from. And so this was the opportunity to kind of prove to myself and prove to the world that I can hang with women like Saraya. Her British style, with a background of just just having to go through some s**t makes it difficult. That’s the difference with a lot of people who say they’re tough, as someone like Saraya, her story is what makes her truly tough.”

On the pressure of the event:

“A whole country is coming together to see Paige, and I’m going to be there and I’m going to be wrestling her mum and that’s a lot to put on myself. I’ve been doing this for a while now, but it’s about time that I put some pressure on myself.”

On her experiences working with Vince McMahon:

“I had amazing experiences with him, and he took all my ideas, and I debuted the next week, so I feel like the madness of Vince McMahon was really, really interesting and cool and positive for me to to witness. Him no longer being involved in the business is crazy. It’s kind of like Hugh Hefner dying. Is Playboy still Playboy without Hugh Hefner?”