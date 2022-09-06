Braun Strowman to appear on Smackdown

The Monster of All Monsters is headed to WWE SmackDown.

As noted, Braun Strowman made his big WWE return during tonight’s post-Clash at The Castle edition of RAW from Kansas City. During a Fatal 4 Way to determine new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos with The New Day, Alpha Academy, Los Lotharios and The Street Profits, Strowman came out and destroyed all four teams, and several security guards.

In an update, a WWE camera man later caught up with Strowman backstage and he revealed that he will be on Friday’s SmackDown Seattle. He also issued a warning to the rest of the company.

“Look, I’ll fill you in on everything you need to know. The Monster of All Monsters is back, and nobody is safe. I will see you all this Friday night on SmackDown,” Strowman told the camera man.

WWE teased Strowman’s return earlier in the show when Sarah Schreiber was shown interviewing The Miz and Tommaso Ciampa in the parking garage hours before the show. While an ambulance and a forklift could be seen in the background, Miz and Ciampa approached a car that had been turned over.

For what it’s worth, Strowman is still listed on the official WWE Alumni roster as of this writing, and has not been added back to RAW or SmackDown.

Strowman has been a trending topic on social media since tonight’s big return.