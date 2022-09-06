AEW Rampage rating/viewership for last Friday

Friday’s live All Out go-home edition of AEW Rampage drew an average of 485,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 12.53% from the previous week’s taped episode, which drew 431,000 viewers.

Rampage drew a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 key demographic on Friday. This is up 45.45% from the previous week’s episode, which drew a 0.11 rating in the key demo. Friday’s 0.16 key demo rating represents 209,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 46.15% from the 143,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.11 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #11 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.16 key demo rating. This is up from the previous week’s #22 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #66 in viewership for the night on cable. This is up from the previous week’s #71 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage drew the twelfth-highest total audience of the year so far, and was tied with two other episodes for the eighth-highest key demo rating of the year so far. Sports competition from Friday night included the US Open on ESPN, and College Football on ESPN, ESPN2 and FS1. Friday’s Rampage viewership was up 12.53% from the previous week’s episode, and the key demo rating was up 45.45% from the previous week.

The US Open Prime on ESPN topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.92 key. The tennis coverage on ESPN also topped the night on cable in viewership with 4.561 million viewers.

20/20 on ABC topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 2.420 million viewers, also drawing a 0.28 key demo rating. WWE SmackDown on FOX topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.49 rating, also drawing 2.077 million viewers.

This week’s Rampage viewership was down 30.31% from the same week in 2021. The key demo rating was down 46.66% from the previous year.

Friday’s live edition of AEW Rampage aired from the NOW Arena near Chicago, with the following line-up advertised – the final build for All Out, Best Friends vs. The Dark Order in the opener to determined who went to the finals to crown the inaugural AEW World Trios Champions at All Out, FTW Champion Hook confronting Angelo Parker, Rey Fenix vs. Blake Christian, a promo from AEW TNT Champion Wardlow and AAA, IWGP & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR, Mark Henry sitting down with Athena and AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill, AAA Mixed Tag Team Champions Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo vs. Ortiz and Ruby Soho in a non-title match, interviews with The Acclaimed and AEW World Tag Team Champions Swerve In Your Glory, plus QT Marshall vs. Ricky Starks, which was the main event.

Below is our 2022 AEW Rampage Viewership Tracker:

January 7 Episode: 588,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 14 Episode: 526,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 21 Episode: 594,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

January 28 Episode: 601,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Championship Friday Beach Break episode)

February 4 Episode: 540,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 11 Episode: 549,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 18 Episode: 471,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Slam Drunk episode in early 7pm timeslot)

February 25 Episode: 473,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

March 4 Episode: 545,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

March 11 Episode: 526,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped post-Revolution episode)

March 18 Episode: 398,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in late 11:45pm timeslot)

March 25 Episode: 425,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 1 Episode: 456,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 8 Episode: 600,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 15 Episode: 482,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 7pm timeslot)

April 22 Episode: 518,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 29 Episode: 464,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

May 6 Episode: 292,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 5:30pm timeslot)

May 13 Episode: 340,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 5:30pm timeslot)

May 20 Episode: 410,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 7pm timeslot)

May 27 Episode: 341,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode in early 6:30pm timeslot)

June 3 Episode: 475,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live post-Double Or Nothing episode)

June 10 Episode: 476,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

June 17 Episode: 369,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Road Rager episode)

June 24 Episode: 422,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

July 1 Episode: 486,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped post-Forbidden Door episode)

July 8 Episode: 428,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

July 17 Episode: 435,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Fyter Fest Night 1 episode)

July 22 Episode: 428,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Fyter Fest Night 2 episode)

July 29 Episode: 375,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Fight for The Fallen episode)

August 5 Episode: 468,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

August 12 Episode: 528,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Quake By The Lake episode)

August 19 Episode: 461,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

August 26 Episode: 431,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

September 2 Episode: 485,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

September 9 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 610,150 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.25 per episode