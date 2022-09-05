Updated NXT preview for this week

Japanese wrestling legend Meiko Satomura has been announced for Tuesday’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode.

Sunday’s NXT Worlds Collide event saw NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose unify her title with the NXT UK Women’s Title by defeating Satomura and Blair Davenport in a Triple Threat. As seen in the post-show video below, Satomura was seen talking with Roxanne Perez backstage. She walked away but was then confronted by Cora Jade. Satomura admitted to the camera man that she was disappointed in the loss, but proud of everything that’s happened with NXT UK, where she was champion for 451 days. Jade then interrupted and taunted Satomura over the Worlds Collide loss. Jade said Satomura has done a lot in the business but one thing she hasn’t done is experience The Generation of Jade. Satomura denied the challenge for a match and Jade asked if “The Final Boss” is scared. Satomura then revealed that she can’t accept the challenge because she already has a match booked with Perez.

Satomura vs. Perez will take place on Tuesday’s NXT show.

While Meiko worked the Mae Young Classic back in 2018, Tuesday’s match on the USA Network will be her first TV match in the United States since losing to Toshi Uematsu on the March 31, 1997 edition of WCW Monday Nitro, when she was just 17.

Below is the updated line-up for Tuesday’s post-Worlds Collide edition of NXT:

* Axiom and Nathan Frazer begin their Best of 3 Series

* JD McDonagh vs. Wes Lee

* Meiko Satomura vs. Roxanne Perez

* Fallout from Worlds Collide