Update on Christian Cage

Veteran pro wrestler Christian Cage is reportedly dealing with a serious injury.

Cage’s win over Jungle Boy at AEW All Out was cut short due to Cage being injured. The match ended in around 30 seconds after Luchasaurus attacked Jungle Boy during his entrance, and chokeslammed him on the stage. Jungle Boy was then powerbombed through a table by his former tag team partner. The match finally began after Jungle Boy was able to get to his feet, but Cage finished him off with a Spear, then a Killswitch.

It was noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Cage is dealing with a serious injury and he was unable to work a full match at All Out.

The specific nature of Cage’s injury is still unknown as of this writing, but it’s preventing him from wrestling. There is no word yet on when he will be able to work a full match, and also no word on why he was medically cleared for All Out.

Christian tweeted after Sunday’s quick win and wrote, “5 [star emoji]. Easy. #AEWAllOut”

Cage is currently wearing a brace on his arm. The storyline reason for the injury is that Jungle Boy slammed the arm into the steel ring steps on the August 17 Dynamite.

Cage has not wrestled since defeating Matt Hardy on the August 3 Dynamite, but he has appeared for various angles for the feud with Jungle Boy since then.