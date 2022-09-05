Tony Khan isn’t happy with WWE’s counter programming

Tony Khan isn’t happy with WWE holding Clash At The Castle & Worlds Collide during All Out weekend.

“we were the 1st pro wrestling show on labour day weekend last year and we were the 3rd this year. I don’t think that’s a coincidence. When the fight is brought, I have unique ways. A lot of money to bring the fight. This is not a game to me. This is my life. I don’t think it’s a joke. I take it very seriously. When I compared myself to Jim Crockett promotions this weekend, I got a taste of the same medicine Jim Crockett promotions took, but I have a lot more f#*^ ing money and I’m serious, I’m not gonna sit back and take this ”