Spoiler notes for tonight’s WWE Raw

Below are a few Raw spoiler notes for tonight, courtesy of Fightful Select:

– There is scheduled to be an angle with a car being flipped over. There is no word yet on if this has to do with the rumored Braun Strowman return tonight

– The New Day is scheduled to be on Raw as they will be involved in a program for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles, currently held by The Usos. It’s not clear if The Usos will also be on Raw tonight

– The Dexter Lumis storyline is scheduled to continue tonight

As of now WWE has only announced the Steel Cage match between The Miz and WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley for tonight.