Samoa Joe returns at All Out

ROH Television champion Samoa Joe returned to AEW last night at All Out, making his first televised appearance since the Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view in July.

After FTR and Wardlow defeated Jay Lethal and the Motor City Machine Guns, Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh were ready to jump in to attack the faces along with the losers of the match but Joe’s theme song hit the speakers, putting the brakes on the attack.

Joe marched down the ring with his ROH TV title on his shoulder and then attacked Singh with the title.

Joe was out of action because he was busy filming a series called Twisted Metal for Peacock but that filming wrapped up last week, allowing Joe to resume his wrestling duties.