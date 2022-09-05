Ruby Soho breaks nose at AEW All Out
Fightful has released several notes following the show’s conclusion.
–Ruby Soho broke her nose in the Zero Hour opener against Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo. Soho also took a nasty bump on her neck in the match, but there are no current reports that she is injured from that spot.
Dude… can somebody tell me if Ruby Soho is okay…? Fuck. #AEW #AEWAllOut #ALLOUTpic.twitter.com/UrCkh7lsR6
— Richie Vargas (@RichieRich93_) September 5, 2022
-The Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ricky Starks and Jade Cargill vs. Athena matches were both on the shorter side. Reports are that the matches had more time budgeted too them initially.
-Christian Cage and Jungle Boy was also short, and featured a heel turn from Luchasaurus. This helped Cage get the win after a couple minutes. This happened because Cage is dealing with an injury