More on incident after AEW All Out

As noted, there was a backstage incident described as a “melee” during last night’s AEW All Out post-show media scrum, which reportedly had AEW World Champion CM Punk and AEW Producer Ace Steel fighting with members of inaugural AEW World Trios Champions The Elite, specifically The Young Bucks. The incident came after Punk’s heated tirade during his appearance at the scrum, which you can read about and see at this link.

In an update, DAZN’s Steven Muehlhausen reports that the physical altercation began when The Bucks confronted Punk about his comments at the scrum. It was noted that things got physical and Punk threw punches to at least one of The Young Bucks. A number of people ended up intervening to separate everyone involved.

There are also unconfirmed reports that Nick Jackson was “knocked out” during the altercation, and that both Nick and Matt Jackson are sporting a few cuts/bruises on their faces today. It’s also rumored that a few other top stars were involved in the brawl that security and others broke up, but we hope to have confirmation from additional sources soon.

There’s no word yet on internal fallout from last night’s incident, but multiple sources are reporting that this is not a work. It was noted before that AEW President Tony Khan was not informed of the situation until after the scrum ended.

Below is a clip of the security guard rushing to deal with the incident that broke out among top AEW talents: