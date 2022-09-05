LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE RAW

– The post-Clash at The Castle edition of WWE RAW opens up live on the USA Network as Jimmy Smith welcomes us to the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

– We go right to the ring and out comes WWE Hall of Famer Edge to a big pop. Edge stops at the entrance-way and poses as the pyro explodes. Mike Rome does the introduction as Edge rushes to the ring now. We see how Edge and Rey Mysterio defeated The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor and Damian Priest on Saturday in Cardiff, Wales. We also see how Dominik Mysterio turned on his father and Edge after the match.

Fans chant Edge’s name as he takes the mic. He says he’s known Dominik since his dad came to WWE, when Dominik was 5 years old. Edge talks about his history with Rey and how he stayed at their family home in San Diego, they spent time together on the beach, just last year Edge talked Dominik down and calmed him before his first match in front of a live audience. He says Dominik always felt like a nephew but evidently Dominik doesn’t feel the same way. Edge apologizes for the accidental Spear from a few weeks ago. Edge’s gut told him to take care of it but his heart overrode that and told him he didn’t need to worry about Dom. Edge goes on and says he did not come back to get in between Dominik and Rey. He says whatever is between Dominik and Rey, Edge is different and he’s not looking at Dominik like that kid, he’s looking at Dominik like a WWE Superstar. Edge tells Dominik to come to the ring and says they won’t be talking, he’s going to beat Dominik’s ass. The music hits and out comes Rey instead.

Rey asks Edge to please hear him out. He knows his son messed up bad but he’s asking for an apology. Fans boo. Rey asks Edge not to do this. Edge says he loves Rey but his son is old enough to drink, old enough to drive, old enough to get in the ring and old enough to stand for his actions. Edge is angrier now as he yells for Dominik to get his ass out here now. The music hits and out comes Rhea Ripley instead.

Ripley laughs and tells Edge to calm down because Edge and Rey both got exactly what was coming to them. She says Edge thought he could replace Dominik like he didn’t even matter, and Rey thought he could protect Dominik just because he’s his baby boy, but the fact is Dominik is not Rey’s little boy anymore. Rhea says she saw potential in Dominik and she made him into a man. Dominik comes walking out in all black, with his hair slicked back.

Rey tells his son to snap out of it, he still has time to make things right with Edge. Rhea says Dominik is no longer listening to Rey, Rey can’t keep fighting his battles for him. Rhea says Edge is past his time because he can’t stop his judgment day. Fans chant “who’s your daddy?” now. Rhea and Dominik start walking to the ring now. Rey tells Edge to do what he has to do. Rey exits the ring and faces off with Dominik at ringside, telling him he doesn’t have to do this, and speaking in Spanish to him now. Rey tells Dominik don’t do this. Dominik keeps staring ahead to Edge and Rey asks why he can’t even look at him. Some fans chant “Eddie’s son!” now. Rey walks off. Rhea laughs at Edge while Dominik continues staring him down.

Balor and Priest rush the ring from behind but Edge fights them off. The numbers game catches up and they double team him but now Edge keeps fighting. Dominik comes in from behind and drops Edge with a chop block. Edge is attacked by Balor and Priest again. Rey walks back down the ramp and confronts Dominik and Rhea at ringside. Dominik shoves his father and Rhea hits him from behind. Rhea then launches Rey into the steel ring steps. Priest with a South of Heaven chokeslam to Edge in the middle of the ring. Ripley hands a steel chair to Dominik, and he hands it into the ring to Balor. Balor takes the chair and smashes it into the back of Edge’s knee a few times. Balor now wraps the chair around Edge’s knee and Priest holds it there, while Edge is still face-down. Balor goes to the top and hits a Coup de Grace on Edge’s knee with the chair around it. Rey returns to the ring as The Judgment Day retreats to the floor. Fans boo as Priest, Dominik, Ripley and Balor stand tall together at ringside. Dominik looks on with a smirk. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see footage from earlier today of The Miz and Tommaso Ciampa arriving to RAW. Ciampa now has his first name back. Sarah Schreiber asks about tonight and Miz is ready to face WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley in the Steel Cage. Miz won’t talk about Dexter Lumis, and Ciampa accuses Schreiber of stirring up drama. Ciampa says Miz is the real victim here. Miz looks over and sees a car flipped over, and he’s a bit surprised. He and Ciampa continue walking to the venue.

Fatal 4 Way #1 Contender’s Match: The New Day vs. Alpha Academy vs. Los Lotharios vs. The Street Profits

We go back to the ring to determine new #1 contenders for Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos. Out first are SmackDown Superstar The New Day – Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. Alpha Academy is out next – Chad Gable and Otis. SmackDown’s Angel and Humberto of Los Lotharios are out next, followed by The Street Profits – Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins.

The bell rings with Angel and Woods going at it. They trade counters and strike, and quick pin attempts. Angel calls for a time out, then rips his pants off. Woods tosses them back out of the ring. Angel taunts The New Day after tagging Kofi in. Kofi and Woods talk it over and then agree to go at it with each other. Woods drops down for the pin but the other teams rush in to quickly break it up.

Woods and Kingston clear the ring and stand tall together for a big pop. They then run the ropes and leap out, taking the other three teams down with big dives. Woods and Kingston now pose with fans in the front row as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Humberto is going at it with Ford. They’re locked up but Humberto drops Ford with a right hand. Humberto knocks The New Day off the apron, then ducks a kick by Ford. Humberto gets kicked back and Gable now tags in. Gable takes Ford out of the air and slams him. Ford kicks Humberto in the head when Gable ducks. Dawkins tags in and runs wild on Gable, then knocks Otis off the apron. Dawkins with a big flying shoulder to Gable, then a splash in the corner, and an enziguri. Dawkins takes out Los Lotharios as they both run in. Kofi joins in but Dawkins launches him over the ropes to the floor with a big Pounce. Dawkins runs and leaps out, taking the others down at ringside. Ford and Gable tangle in the ring now. Gable with a German suplex attempt but Ford lands on his feet. The Profits double team Gable but Otis breaks the pin up. Otis runs over Dawkins with a big back elbow to send him out.

Otis tags himself in and goes for a powerslam to Ford but Angel superkicks Otis to break it up. Woods runs in and rocks them but Ford and Angel take Woods to the top for a double superplex. Others get involved now. Kofi and Dawkins take Angel to the top but Kingston slams Dawkins to the mat instead of hitting the double superplex on Angel. Woods gets hit with the double superplex by Angel and Ford. Humberto comes off the top and has to land on his feet but Gable catches him with a big German suplex onto Ford. Otis follows up with a big splash to Ford but Kofi breaks it up with a stomp. We go to commercial with everyone laid out.

Back from the break and Otis is going at it with Ford. Ford gets the upperhand and levels him in the middle of the ring. Ford goes to the top but Angel and Humberto attack him. The others attack but Los Lotharios kick them away. They then hit double moonsaults to the floor on The New Day. Ford flies off the top to Otis but Gable catches him in the ankle lock as Otis rolls to the floor. The music hits and out comes Braun Strowman to a huge pop for his WWE return.

Strowman marches to the ring and faces off with Gable, then steps over the top rope as the crowd erupts. Strowman levels Gable, then Angel, then Humberto as he comes off the top turnbuckle. Strowman with a big chokeslam to Humberto. Strowman hypes the crowd and they cheer him on. Otis comes to the apron but Strowman knocks him off with a shoulder. Security rushes the ring but Strowman destroys them all. Strowman grabs one guard and slams him with a big powerbomb in the middle of the ring. Strowman yells out to the crowd as they cheer him on. Strowman calls for a trip around the ring. He exits the ring and begins to run around the ring but he apparently trips after charging near Gable. Strowman slips but comes right back up and puts Otis into the barrier. Strowman then drops Dawkins, and slams Gable again as he tries to attack.

Strowman now clears the announce table off. He scoops Dawkins and drives him through the table with a big running powerslam. Strowman poses for the crowd some more as we go to a picture-in-picture commercial break. Strowman yells at referees who talk to him from the floor. He hops down off the apron and has a few words for WWE Producers but they want none of The Monster Among Men. Strowman walks around ringside and checks out the carnage he just caused. He also seems to be threatening a few referees. Strowman steps on Angel and keeps walking around to play to the crowd as the cheers continue. Strowman picks Gable up off the floor, taunts him and yells in his face, then rolls him back into the ring. Strowman grabs Gable and nails another big powerslam.

– Back from the break and there’s carnage all around the ringside area as we see replays of Braun Strowman’s return.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah vs. Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop

We go back to the ring and out first are new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah for this non-title match. Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. are out next.

Aliyah and Nikki start off, going back & forth. Nikki takes control and works Aliyah over in the corner. Doudrop tags in and beats Aliyah up some more in their corner. Doudrop blocks a hurricanrana and slams Aliyah into the turnbuckles a few times.

We see Bayley, IYO SKY and Dakota Kai watching backstage now. Doudrop hits a cannonball to Aliyah in the corner. The referee checks on Aliyah and Doudrop covers for a 2 count. Nikki comes back in and keeps control of Aliyah for a 2 count as Raquel rushes in to break up the pin. Raquel finally tags in and runs wild on both opponents. Raquel has trouble getting Doudrop up and can’t powerbomb her.

Doudrop fights back and drops Raquel, then nails a senton for a 2 count in the middle of the ring. Doudrop keeps control and hits another senton. She goes to the top while Aliyah takes Nikki out at ringside and beats her up for a pop. Raquel takes advantage of the distraction and brings Doudrop off the top to the mat with a big Texana Bomb for the pin to win.

Winners: Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez

– After the match, the champs celebrate as the music hits and we go to replays.

– Megan Morant is backstage with Rey Mysterio now, asking where things stand between he and Dominik Mysterio. Rey doesn’t have much to say other than he loves his son and needs to have a word in private with him because as far as he’s concerned with The Judgment Day, they are trying to tear his life apart by separating him from his son, and poisoning his mind. Rey says they just took out Edge, who is like family. Rey says one thing is for sure – he will never put hands on his son but no one deserves their asses handed to them as much as The Judgment Day. Rey doesn’t care who it is, he’s challenging either Finn Balor or Damian Priest to a one-on-one match tonight. Rey says they can take their pick at who it is. He walks off.

– Back from the break and we see some shots from WWE Clash at The Castle. We also see the ovation Drew McIntyre got after his loss to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Austin Theory with his Money In the Bank briefcase.

Theory takes the mic as fans boo. He says things didn’t go as planned on Saturday but WWE Clash at The Castle was a complete success. He messed this up and called it Crown Jewel, then lashed out at the crowd over the mistake. Fans start with the “What?!” treatment and Theory tells them to shut their mouths. Theory knows everyone wanted to see him fail at his cash-in, but here he is, still the youngest Mr. Money In the Bank in history and that just guarantees he is the future Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The boos continue. Theory says the difference between he and all the fans is that he gets up when knocked down, even if it’s by champion boxer Tyson Fury. Theory says that’s all beside the point because Roman Reigns is still champion. Theory is kind of glad Reigns is still champion because Drew McIntyre embarrassed himself in front of all his family, and that means Theory and Reigns still have unfinished business. Theory fumbles his words again and lashes out at the crowd. He promises to end Reigns’ title reign and become champion soon. The music interrupts and out comes Kevin Owens to a pop.

Owens speaks from the stage and asks what is wrong with Theory’s jaw. Oh yeah, Theory got knocked the hell out. Fans chant at Theory now. Owens makes a joke about Theory getting “KO’d” and now fans chant “you got KO’d!” at him. Owens jokes that Theory found his first name again. Owens despises arrogant people and delusional people in this business more than anything, and we’ve had both of those in WWE, and Theory certainly won’t be the last we deal with but currently Theory is at the very top of that list. Owens goes on about Theory complaining about what Fury did to him and says Fury actually did Theory a favor because if Theory was able to cash in, either Drew or Roman would’ve put him into the ground, and made him lose the opportunity forever. Theory says Owens doesn’t know what he’s talking about.

Theory goes on about Owens being jealous and says he hasn’t won a title in years while Theory is climbing the ladder of success and doing things Owens could never do. Theory kind of feels bad for Owens so he says Owens can be the first in line to get a title shot when Theory is champion. Fans boo. Owens enters the ring now and goes on about how he’s been in the ring with Drew and Roman, and if it wasn’t for interference, he would’ve ended them both. Owens knows the only reason Theory has the briefcase is because Owens wasn’t inn the match, because if he was, Owens would’ve destroyed Theory, won the MITB match, then cashed in on Reigns to win. Theory says that’s all fantasy and this is reality, and reality is he’s the hand-picked future while Owens is doing what he can to stay relevant. Owens goes on about how good he is, and says Theory was the hand-picked future but not any longer. Owens predicts a referee will come down and slide into the ring. And the referee does. Owens says enough talking now, let’s fight.

Austin Theory vs. Kevin Owens

The crowd pops as Austin Theory and Kevin Owens get ready to fight. The bell rings and Theory hops out of the ring. Owens runs around the ring and levels Theory at ringside. Owens tosses Theory into the barrier, then chops him at ringside a few times. Owens brings it back into the ring but Theory stomps him and mounts him with punches for boos.

Owens fights back and drops Theory with a big clothesline. Owens plays to the crowd and delivers a big corner cannonball, which sends Theory out to the floor. Owens poses on the apron now and delivers a Frogsplash off the apron to the floor. We go to a picture-in-picture commercial with Owens standing tall at ringside.

Back from the break and Theory is in control. Owens blocks a shot into the barrier and sends Theory into the barrier. Owens slams Theory face-first into the announce table a few times. Owens brings it back into the ring and hits a senton for a 2 count. Theory fights back and hits the big rolling dropkick to the chin for a close 2 count. Theory grounds Owens with a headlock now.

Theory with more offense and another 2 count. Owens fights back and focuses on Theory’s hurt jaw now. Owens with three big shots to send Theory out to the floor on the third. Owens goes for a big Swanton from the apron to the floor but Theory gets his knees up. Owens lands hard and yells out in pain as we go to another picture-in-picture break.

Theory controls during the break until Owens rocks him and goes to the top. Theory cuts him off but Owens keeps fighting from the top. Theory climbs up but Owens headbutts him. Theory and Owens trade big strikes up in the corner now. We come back from the break and Owens is blocking the superplex. Owens with headbutts to finally knock Theory back to the mat. Owens hits the big Swanton for a close 2 count.

Owens waits for Theory to get up now. Theory blocks the Stunner. Theory walks into an elbow. Owens climbs up but Theory decks him and then brings him to the mat with a big modified TKO slam for a close 2 count. Theory calls for The ATL as fans boo. He scoops Owens to his shoulders but Owens fights off with elbows. Theory with back elbows now. Owens with a big superkick. Theory blocks the Pop-Up Powerbomb and Owens runs into a big boot int he corner. Theory sends Owens into the ring post, and he ends up on the floor.

Theory follows and slams Owens back into the steel ring steps, causing the back of Owens’ head to smack the steel. Owens is down and in pain now. Theory returns to the ring and Owens makes it back in at the 9 count. Theory rocks Owens and drops him over his knee for a close 2 count. Theory can’t believe it and he’s angry now. Theory takes Owens to the top but Owens fights back to block the superplex. Owens knocks Theory to the mat as fans cheer him on.

Owens looks to go for the Frogsplash but Theory jumps back up and rocks him. Owens blocks the superplex again and hits a big super Brainbuster of his own. Owens gets back to his feet to a big pop. Owens hits the Pop-Up Powerbomb in the middle of the ring, then the Stunner for the pin to win.

Winner: Kevin Owens

– After the match, Owens stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Owens plays to the crowd and points at the camera as the referee checks on Theory at ringside. Owens now poses in the corner and yells out about this being The Kevin Owens Show.

– Sarah Schreiber approaches The Miz and Tommaso Ciampa backstage. Miz is a bit on edge and tells Schreiber he still doesn’t want to talk about you-know-who, Dexter Lumis. Schreiber wants to talk about tonight’s main event. Ciampa says WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley got lucky last week and if it weren’t for outside interference by the name we won’t mention, Miz would’ve won. They issued the Steel Cage challenge not because Miz is scared or worried about keeping out the man whose name we won’t mention, but because Miz will prove he’s better than Lashley one-on-one. Miz says he’s overcome constant persecution in his WWE career, and he is the only two-time Grand Slam Champion in company history, so tonight he will go one-on-one without anyone lurking in the shadows, and there will be no escape. Miz goes on and says nothing is going to stop him from climbing over Lashley’s limp body and walking out of the cage as the new United States Champion. Miz and Ciampa talk things over as we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see members of the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs at ringside. The announcers send us to a video package on Medal of Honor recipient Sergeant Major Thomas P. Payne.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Bayley, IYO SKY and Dakota Kai.

Bayley says hello to the crowd and calls them idiots, then brags about their Clash at The Castle win over Asuka, Alexa Bliss and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. Kai says if they did what they did to Bliss, Asuka and Belair, then imagine what they can do to the rest of the women’s roster, and they are taking control. SKY speaks in Japanese and says next week they are taking the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. Kai says she was not legal last week so Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah can pretend to be champions for one more week before they take what is rightfully theirs.

Bayley goes on bragging about how she pinned Belair on Saturday in Cardiff, doing something these other idiots couldn’t do the whole time she was gone. Bayley says they did it in one night. The music interrupts and out comes Belair. She says Bayley may have gotten the better at Clash at The Castle, but she put her pride aside and came to RAW tonight, so if Bayley wants a challenge, she will get one and they can run it back right here tonight. Fans pop. Bayley says no because it’s Labor Day and she’s not working today, all they’re doing is celebrating the fact that she pinned Belair. Belair says it took the three of them to put her down but if that’s what it takes to make them feel in control, then OK.

Belair is in the ring now. She says Bayley might have her little minions, but Belair has this… she raises the title in the air to a pop. Belair says unless it’s one-on-one and unless Bayley has the title… then Bayley is in control of nothing. Fans chant “EST!” now. Bayley and her crew surround Belair in the middle of the ring now. They taunt her and then exit the ring without attacking. Bayley says she’s already beat Belair and has nothing else to prove. She says Belair is the same old Bianca Belair trying to play Miss Perfect but she knows Belair’s fragile ego can’t handle this one loss, so she came out to try and challenge Bayley to make herself feel like it was a fluke. Bayley says they have bigger and better things to worry about right now, lie her girls winning the tag titles next week but don’t worry because if and when Bayley wants the title, she’s going to get it… one way or the other. The music starts up as the heels back up the ramp while Belair looks on from the ring.

– We see Rey Mysterio walking backstage. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see Drew McIntyre’s big entrance at Clash at The Castle.

– Sarah Schreiber is backstage with Johnny Gargano now, asking about Austin Theory’s comments from last week where he said Gargano needs to be careful when swimming with the sharks around here. Gargano says he’s been swimming with sharks his whole career. He goes on about his success and what he did in WWE NXT, and says Theory may have forgotten what he can do in the ring, but he’s anxious to remind everyone. Theory interrupts and taunts Gargano, saying all he’s done since he returned is talk, so much that he might as well be Johnny Talking. Gargano says Theory is 100% correct for once, but before he and Schreiber were rudely interrupted, he was about to announce that he will be making his in-ring return after 9 months away on next Monday’s RAW. He does not announce an opponent. Gargano looks Theory over and asks if he’s OK from what has happened earlier and on Saturday, and says he should be careful when swimming with those sharks.

Rey Mysterio vs. Damian Priest

We go back to the ring and out comes Rey Mysterio. We see what happened earlier with Rey, Edge, Dominik Mysterio and The Judgment Day. The music hits an out now comes Damian Priest with no sign of Finn Balor or Rhea Ripley, or Dominik. Priest hits the ring and poses in the corner as Rey looks on.

The bell hits and Rey charges, attacking Priest with strikes. Priest shoves him off but Rey keeps fighting. Priest grabs Rey for the South of Heaven chokeslam but Rey blocks it. Priest comes right back and levels Rey with a stiff big boot. Priest taunts Rey now.

Priest works Rey around the ring while talking trash now. He whips Rey hard into the corner and he goes down. Priest clubs Rey with a forearm over the back. Priest with a big thrust in the corner. Priest poses as fans boo him. Rey rolls to the floor but Priest follows and rocks him with a big right hand. Priest rolls Rey back in and follows but walks into a kick. Priest responds with a big right hand in the corner. Priest charges into the opposite corner but hits the ring post as Rey moves.

Rey unloads with kicks while Priest is stuck in the corner now. Rey ducks a clothesline and hits springboard clothesline but he passes on the pin to inflict more punishment. Priest turns it around but Rey slides under his legs, then fights back with more kicks and punches. Priest with a big kick to the ribs. Priest runs into a kick. Rey counters a move and sends Priest to the floor through the ropes. Rey kicks Priest back away from the apron.

Dominik, Balor and Ripley come walking down the ramp now. Priest takes advantage of the distraction as Rey comes off the apron, and drops him with a big punch. Balor is carrying a steel chair as they walk to ringside. Priest brings Rey back in and hits a Stage Dive splash in the corner as we go to a picture-in-picture commercial break.

Priest dominates during the break as the heels look on from ringside. We come back to Priest grounding Rey in the middle of the ring with a chinlock. Rey looks to fight back but Priest sends him to the corner, then misses the next dive. Rey fights back and dumps Priest over the top rope to the floor. Rey runs and leaps out, nailing Priest over the top rope to the floor. Rey kicks Priest as Dominik and the others look on. Rey brings it back in at the 6 count. Rey doges a big boot, then kicks Priest in the head. Rey goes to the top and hits the big senton, then a springboard moonsault. Priest kicks out just in time.

Rey shows a bit of frustration now, then he locks eyes with his son. Rey goes back to work on Priest, trapping him in the ropes and beating him up some more. Priest catches Rey with a big shot against the ropes and he’s dazed now. Priest drops Rey with a jumping kick for a close 2 count. Priest waits and charges but runs into boots in the corner. Priest puts Rey on his shoulders but Rey counters the big slam with a tornado DDT in the middle of the ring.

Ripley can’t believe it. Rey goes to the top for a pop now. Priest jumps up and rocks him with a big right. Priest climbs up with Rey for a super Razor’s Edge but Rey fights back with knees to the jaw. Rey sends Priest flying from the top with a big hurricanrana for another close 2 count. Rey drops Priest for 619 but Priest ducks it, then takes his head off with a big heel kick. Priest stands over Rey and taunts him, then goes for the Razor’s Edge again but Rey counters and drops him into position for 619.

Rey then goes for 619 but he puts the brakes on when Dominik jumps to the apron and stares him down. Ripley provides a distraction from behind, teasing a run-in, but the referee stops her. Rey turns back around from the distraction to a huge right hand from Priest in the middle of the ring. Priest gives Rey the Last Rites then drops him with South of Heaven for the pin to win.

Winner: Damian Priest

– After the match, the music hits as Priest stands tall. The replays show Dominik smirking at what happened to his dad. The Judgment Day comes in and Balor sits in his chair next to Rey while the others stand over Rey. Ripley says now that Priest is done with Rey, there’s just one more man in the way and Dominik is going to send him back into retirement. Ripley says “because what Papi wants, Papi gets” and fans boo some more. Ripley says that is why Dominik is going to challenge Edge for next week’s RAW to go one-on-one. The Judgment Day and Dominik stand tall over Rey as the music hits. Balor and Ripley taunt Rey while Dominik looks out at the crowd.

– Sarah Schreiber is backstage with WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, asking him about The Miz saying he will win the title tonight. Lashley says Miz isn’t intelligent, and he’s only asking for the Steel Cage tonight because he thinks it will keep him safe from Dexter Lumis, but in reality Miz will be standing across the ring from the most dangerous man in WWE. Lashley doesn’t know about Miz’s issues with Lumis, but when the cage door closes tonight, the only man Miz needs to be afraid of is The All Mighty. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see how Braun Strowman returned earlier tonight to destroy several tag teams. A camera catches up with Braun backstage but he stops and says he will fill us in on everything we need to know, but for now The Monster of All Monsters is back, and nobody is safe. Strowman says he will see everyone this Friday on SmackDown. He walks off.

– We get a video package on Riddle and Seth Rollins, including their Clash at The Castle match from Saturday, which Rollins won. We also see Riddle’s post-show backstage comments where he told Sarah Schreiber his emotions did get the best of him, and Seth being the guy he is took full advantage of that to stomp his brains in the canvas, but the one thing he can say for sure is he wants another match with Rollins, and he wants it as soon as possible. We also see Schreiber telling Rollins about Riddle wanting a rematch. He admires Riddle’s guts but said the bottom line is he did what he said he’d do when he came to Cardiff, and he got 60,000 fans to sing his song. Rollins said he stomped Riddle’s head into the mat twice and while he admires Riddle’s guts and determination, the rematch is not in the cards because Rollins is moving on to bigger and better things.

– We see the main event competitors walking backstage. Back to commercial.