Impact rating for 09/01/2022
Impact Wrestling did 104,000 viewers this past Thursday on AXS TV, down 7,000 viewers from the previous week. The 18-49 demo rating remained the same of 0.02, the same of the previous two weeks and placed #146 on the chart.
(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)
