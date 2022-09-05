Impact rating for 09/01/2022

Impact Wrestling did 104,000 viewers this past Thursday on AXS TV, down 7,000 viewers from the previous week. The 18-49 demo rating remained the same of 0.02, the same of the previous two weeks and placed #146 on the chart.

(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)

(Follow GERWECK.NET on Twitter @gerweck or e-mail myself, Steve Gerweck with any news, updates, and/or corrections. Feel free to visit our T-shirt store via Pro Wrestling Tees)