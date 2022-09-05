CM Punk regains AEW championship, MJF returns

Sep 5, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

CM Punk defeated Jon Moxley to become a two-time AEW World Champion.

The lights go off and an audio of Tony Khan offering MJF a contract extension is played after which The Joker is revealed to be MJF.

