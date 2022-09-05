Braun Strowman returns on Raw

The Monster Among Men has returned to WWE.

Tonight’s RAW opening match was a Fatal 4 Way to determine new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, featuring Los Lotharios, The New Day, Alpha Academy and The Street Profits. After several minutes of action, it looked like Chad Gable was about to make Montez Ford submit but the music interrupted and out came Braun Strowman to a huge pop from the Kansas City, MO crowd.

The T-Mobile Center erupted as Strowman rushed the ring and destroyed Gable, then proceeded to take out the other Superstars. The following recap is from our full RAW report:



Back from the break and Otis is going at it with Ford. Ford gets the upperhand and levels him in the middle of the ring. Ford goes to the top but Angel and Humberto attack him. The others attack but Los Lotharios kick them away. They then hit double moonsaults to the floor on The New Day. Ford flies off the top to Otis but Gable catches him in the ankle lock as Otis rolls to the floor. The music hits and out comes Braun Strowman to a huge pop for his WWE return.



Strowman marches to the ring and faces off with Gable, then steps over the top rope as the crowd erupts. Strowman levels Gable, then Angel, then Humberto as he comes off the top turnbuckle. Strowman with a big chokeslam to Humberto. Strowman hypes the crowd and they cheer him on. Otis comes to the apron but Strowman knocks him off with a shoulder. Security rushes the ring but Strowman destroys them all. Strowman grabs one guard and slams him with a big powerbomb in the middle of the ring. Strowman yells out to the crowd as they cheer him on. Strowman calls for a trip around the ring. He exits the ring and begins to run around the ring but he apparently trips after charging near Gable. Strowman slips but comes right back up and puts Otis into the barrier. Strowman then drops Dawkins, and slams Gable again as he tries to attack.



Strowman now clears the announce table off. He scoops Dawkins and drives him through the table with a big running powerslam. Strowman poses for the crowd some more as we go to a picture-in-picture commercial break. Strowman yells at referees who talk to him from the floor. He hops down off the apron and has a few words for WWE Producers but they want none of The Monster Among Men. Strowman walks around ringside and checks out the carnage he just caused. He also seems to be threatening a few referees. Strowman steps on Angel and keeps walking around to play to the crowd as the cheers continue. Strowman picks Gable up off the floor, taunts him and yells in his face, then rolls him back into the ring. Strowman grabs Gable and nails another big powerslam.



Back from the break and there’s carnage all around the ringside area as we see replays of Strowman’s return.



Strowman is in much better shape than he was for his first WWE run, and it was recently reported that WWE officials wanted to bring him back as they were impressed with the shape he’s in these days. This was another move made by WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H.

Strowman re-signed with WWE in 2019, securing a major seven-figure, multi-year contract that paled in comparison to some of the newer contracts WWE has handed out over the last year. Strowman got down to the last few months of the deal but reportedly played “hardball” during negotiations. Strowman was released from WWE back on June 2, 2021, along with other budget cuts. Since then he has worked just 8 matches, and has mainly been involved with the Control Your Narrative (CYN) promotion with EC3. CYN is set for their live tour later this year. Karrion Kross was also involved with CYN, but he returned to WWE several weeks back.