All Out PPV buy projections, claim made about how much money AEW will be grossing in 2022

Tony Khan says All Out PPV buys looks like it’ll end up around where Double or Nothing this year did. I believe Double or Nothing did about 155,000. — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) September 5, 2022

During an interview with Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, AEW President Tony Khan talked about the state of AEW and he said the following…

“We have a chance to hit these heights at the perfect time. I would say, the success we’ve had has been so great. The way the business is going right now, you’re [Meltzer] the most optimistic person I know. 99% of what you say is pointing people in that direction. This is the first time there have been two wrestling companies that have the ability to be the number one show that night on cable and two wrestling companies that are grossing the kind of money…I’m not grossing a billion dollars, but I’m gonna gross over $100 million this year. That’s pretty unprecedented and it’s been over 20 years since anybody is doing that. To me, success is sustaining it.”

“My goal is to keep this going forever. I think it’s not even an apples to apples comparison with Eric Bischoff’s WCW, because he had a lot of things working against him being owned by another company and not being able to make his decisions for the livelihood of the promotion, and not getting rights fees for TV and a lot of other things that I’m sure Eric would point out. But at the end of the day, my goal, I would compare this more like Jim Crockett promotions. I don’t ever want to have to be in a position … I’m never gonna put myself in a position where we have to sell this business as long as I’m alive.”

