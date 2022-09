The next time AEW will be on pay-per-view will be for Full Gear and the show will be taking place from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

The PPV is set for Saturday, November 19, and the company will also hold a live Rampage the day before in the same location. Dynamite leading up to the show is not being held there though.

Tickets for both Rampage and Full Gear go on sale on Friday, September 23 at AEWTIX.COM.