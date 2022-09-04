Tyson Fury comments on possibly having a wrestling career with WWE

During a press conference after the 2022 WWE Clash at the Castle PLE, boxer Tyson Fury commented on possibly having a wrestling career with WWE…

“At the moment, I’m a heavyweight world champion and I have plenty of fights that I have to take in the next few years, but I really have a passion for WWE, as you saw me at Crown Jewel and here and a couple of other events. Never say never, let’s just say, Triple H is here and I’d definitely be open to it in the future for sure.”

Triple H also said the following about Fury…

“When Tyson Fury does finish his work inside the boxing ring, probably the entire time as the world heavyweight champion, retiring undefeated, but when he does that, the door is always open for him here, we’d love to do business with him. We enjoy what we get to do with him now. Having him, and his family here is our pleasure. I know they mess with each other, I saw the look between him and Roman Reigns tonight, when the time comes and Tyson Fury and I have that conversation, I can guarantee you this, we’re gonna have to build some bigger stadiums, somewhere, to hold that event.”

(quotes source: Fightful.com)