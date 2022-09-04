Triple H says “thank you,” Flair posts new photo with “Mongo” McMichael

– Triple H tweeted after Clash at the Castle….

Couldn’t be prouder of what our talent, staff, and local partners accomplished tonight @principalitysta. THANK YOU to all who attended or watched #WWECastle – an amazing night in front of an absolutely electric crowd!!! pic.twitter.com/6NJwWYHipY — Triple H (@TripleH) September 3, 2022

Ric Flair posted the following photo on Twitter. Wrestling fans gathered Saturday to help support Steve ‘Mongo’ McMichael as he continues his fight against A.L.S. McMichael, the former Chicago Bear and WCW star was diagnosed with ALS back in April 2021.