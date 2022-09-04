Triple H says “thank you,” Flair posts new photo with “Mongo” McMichael

Sep 4, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

Triple H tweeted after Clash at the Castle….

Ric Flair posted the following photo on Twitter. Wrestling fans gathered Saturday to help support Steve ‘Mongo’ McMichael as he continues his fight against A.L.S. McMichael, the former Chicago Bear and WCW star was diagnosed with ALS back in April 2021.

