Seth Rollins opens up about his real-life issues with Matt Riddle

Prior to their storyline feud, there was reportedly real-life heat between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle. Speculation about heat between the two started when Riddle’s wife Lisa criticized how WWE women look in an Instagram post while using a picture of Becky Lynch.

While speaking to Ariel Helwani of TalkSport.com, Rollins commented on Riddle…

“I never really liked his attitude. I never liked the way he goes about his business, the way he disrespected guys that were way above his pay-grade. The Booker Ts, the Goldbergs, the Brock Lesnars. Dude, pay your dues, work your way up. You’re so good, he’s so ultra talented in the ring. That’s never been his issue, the issue is his head. He’s trying to talk his way to the top which I respect in some ways, but at the same time, you’re gonna get there but just work your way up the right way.”

“There was an incident with his now ex-wife. He kind of was taking her side as she was, for better or worse, body shaming my wife [Becky Lynch] and some of the other girls in the locker room completely unprovoked. I understand as a husband you have to take your wife’s side but you also can zip your trap sometimes. Essentially the cat opens his mouth when he shouldn’t. I don’t like the way he conducts himself.”

During an interview to promote the 2020 WWE Draft, Rollins stated that he had “no interest” in doing a storyline with Riddle. When asked by Helwani if he has issues working with Riddle now, Rollins answered by saying he is a “professional” and he “gets the job done.”