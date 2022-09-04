Reigns walks out of WWE Cash at the Castle press conference

Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title headlined the WWE Clash At The Castle event with Reigns coming out on top following interference from Solo Sikoa.

Reigns walked out of the post-WWE Clash At The Castle press conference.

Following a question about the scale of the Principality Stadium event, Reigns told the crowd to acknowledge him before making his exit.’