NXT Worlds Collide live on Peacock and WWE Network today

Live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, WWE presents NXT Worlds Collide today on Peacock and WWE Network. The full card is as follows:

Bron Breakker vs Tyler Bate in a match to unify the NXT and NXT UK titles; Mandy Rose vs Meiko Satomura vs Blair Davenport in a triple threat match to unify the NXT Women’s and NXT UK Women’s titles; Kayden Carter and Katana Chance vs Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. for the NXT Women’s Tag Team titles; The Creed Brothers vs Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs vs Gallus vs Pretty Deadly in a fatal four-way tag team elimination match to unify the NXT Tag Team and NXT UK Tag Team titles; Carmelo Hayes vs Ricochet for the NXT North American title; Axiom vs Nathan Frazer in the first best of three series.

NXT Worlds Collide will start at 4PM ET on Peacock and WWE Network with a 30-minute Kickoff show before.